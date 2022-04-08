Monks Risborough racer ends season on a high

Jenson Jowett PICTURES BY DARREN COOK

He was contesting round seven, the final round of the Junior Elites winter championship at Daytona Milton Keynes.

Jenson, who turned 13 last month, was feeling the nerves as he was leading the championship and the final race offered double points. Jenson is open about being autistic and how his passion for racing has helped him navigate life.

During a close qualifying session, Jenson qualified second, just three-tenths away from pole position.

Kart racer Jenson Jowett in action Picture by Darren Cook

After a great start, Jenson would lead much of the race but towards the end, felt the kart wasn’t running as well and fell back to second. During the final two laps, Jenson was passed and finished third.

Jenson just lost out on the championship by merely three points and was runner-up in a field of 25 drivers.

The championship over, Jenson will think of his next step as he continues his studies at Swalcliffe Park School, near Banbury.