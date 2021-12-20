Jordan Albert signs for GT Cup Series

Jordan Albert will drive a Fox Motorsport McLaren GT4 in the MSVR GT Cup during 2022 (Photo James Beckett)

Jordan Albert will race a McLaren 570S GT4 for Fox Motorsport in the MSVR-administered GT CUP in 2022 it has been announced, writes James Beckett.

The Vale-based racer, a member of the British Racing Drivers' Club Rising Stars Scheme, will share driving duties in the Fox-entered McLaren with Worcestershire's, Tim Docker. The duo are set to continue an association that started in GT Cup races at Silverstone and Donington Park during the recent 2021 season, where they scored a podium place on their debut.

Albert started his racing career when aged just sixteen, contesting Formula Ford races prior to graduation to the BRDC F4 Championship, where he raced alongside F1 star, George Russell. Moving to GT racing for the 2016 season, Albert spent time as a McLaren GT Development Driver before moving to race a Ford Mustang GT4 in the British GT Championship.

The GT Cup series gained recent television coverage, when the BBC 'Top Gear' presenters, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, contested a race at the Snetterton track in Norfolk.

Albert said this week: “I’m really pleased that Tim and I are coming back for a full season in GT Cup for 2022."

Adding: "The series is at an all-time high in terms of the quality and quantity - especially in the GTH (GT4) class. The two events we contested last season went better than expected, and the plan was always to expand things for this year.

"Fox Motorsport have done a brilliant job with us so far and really helped us both settle in quickly. The pre-season testing will be crucial in making sure we’re right in the mix for wins and podiums from the word go, and I’d hope for a mix of weather during that period so we can boost Tim’s experience in low-grip conditions. The McLaren is very different to the TCR cars that he is used to, and the more track time he can get, the stronger we’ll be.”