Ingram takes second BTCC title

Tom Ingram, winner of the 2025 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship. (Photo JEP)

​At a packed Brands Hatch on Sunday, Tom Ingram raced to the 2025 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship title - the second of his illustrious BTCC career that started back in 2014 and delivered a maiden championship crown in 2022.

Driving a Hyundai for Team VERTU, Ingram managed to see off the challenge from rival, Ash Sutton (NAPA Racing Ford) to secure the title at the conclusion of Sunday's second race and ultimately by a margin of 34 points.

The title-chasing duo enjoyed a season-long scrap for the most coveted prize in British motorsport, with Ingram's performances at the wheel of the EXCELR8-prepared Hyundai i30N really coming to the fore during the second half of the campaign.

Vale-based Ingram arrived at Brands Hatch with a healthy championship lead, but Sutton was still in with a shout of grabbing the title if results went his way. However, a fifth place finish in the first race of the day around the iconic 2.4-mile Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit put Ingram in pole position to claim the crown, and victory, ahead of Sutton, in the day's second contest was enough to seal the deal.

Ingram's drive to a seventh victory of the 2025 season was a fine way for the local racer to claim the title, before he rounded out his campaign with a sixth-place finish in the final encounter.

Speaking afterwards, Ingram said: "Wow, what an amazing feeling. This weekend has been nothing like I have ever experienced before. It's been stressful and unknown, and had the pressure of arriving as the championship leader - I just had to make sure I didn't mess it all up.

"To have won the trophy for the second time, what an experience! We have had a great season. I can't thank Team VERTU enough, we've had the best laughs and I have had a smile on my face all season. We smashed it and I have had the best time ever. Now it is time to relax for a short while before looking ahead to next season when we get to do this all over again."

Ingram also helped EXCELR8 and Hyundai Motorsports win the Manufacturers' Championship by a margin of just three points from Ford, and fans were permitted to pour onto the track at the end of the day under the lights at Brands Hatch to help celebrate the championship podium, where Ingram was cheered loudly. The British Touring Car Championship will be back in 2026 for another 30-round season, starting at Donington Park in April.

* The Vale-based Beechdean AMR squad rounded out their season of British GT Championship competition by finishing sixth in the final race of the year at Donington Park on Sunday. Andrew Howard and Tom Wood drove the team's number 99 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo to a sixth-place finish, in a race won by the Lamborghini Huracan of Alex Martin and Sandy Mitchell. Howard and Wood were placed tenth in the overall championship standings, and winners of the Silver-Am Cup class.

*Aylesbury's Lee Rance was in action at Mallory Park on Sunday to contest races in round seven of the East Midland Racing Association (EMRA) club championship. Rance contested four races at the Mallory Park Finals on his 1100cc Aprilia, finishing second to Leon Jeacock (Honda) in EMRA Open and 600 races and the opening Mallory Trophy contest, before being placed third behind Jeacock and Stefan Ellis (Yamaha) in the final Mallory Trophy race of 2025.