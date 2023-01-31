Gym members complete two gruelling endurance challenges for Aylesbury Foodbank

A gym in Aylesbury launched two intense fundraising events on back-to-back weeks to support the town’s food bank.

Last weekend, 12 members of the Pegasus Gym completed 50 rounds of sparring to support Aylesbury Foodbank.

The weekend before over two dozen gym members completed a three-hour body combat-athon.

Flynn Golding Green, Linus Udofia, Andy Rudol, Sherrilyn Bateman, Councillor Tim Dixon and Brandon Cook

Money raised for both events will be put towards buying supplies for the Aylesbury Mayor’s 10-tonne challenge.

Over his 12 months as mayor of Aylesbury Town Council, Councillor Dixon is hoping to collectively donate 10 tonnes of goods to the local service.

If Pegasus Gym achieves its £1,500 fundraising target participants believe the family-run business will be able to donate two tonnes of food.

Andy Rudol with Brandon Cook

Just over 10 days ago, gym members, coaches and staff took on an exhausting three-hour cardio session to support the vital not-for-profit organisation.

This weekend, brave combatants and coaches training at the gym put on their gloves to endure 50 90-second rounds of boxing, K1 and kickboxing.

All 50 rounds were completed in one go, with a 30-second rest period, participants were mindful of the extreme endurance nature of the project and not fighting at the intensity you would normally see at the gym when someone is preparing for a professional contest.

Pegasus Gym coach Andy Rudol, who helped organise the events, told The Bucks Herald: “I went up to the food bank over Christmas and the demand over there has increased significantly over the last 12 months.

Andy with Councillor Tim Dixon

"You take for granted that you can put food on the table every day. I was determined to make a difference for them.”

Andy has also given up alcohol for the month of January, but wanted to add in additional fundraising activities that would generate excitement in the community.

Run by the Cook brothers Steven, Brandon and Grant, the long-term Aylesbury business recently moved to a new venue in the town centre.

Andy believes there is value in running community events at the new site which reflect the family-run business’ ethos: “make a difference locally”.

