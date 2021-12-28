Ed McDermott makes Mallory Park debut at Plum Pudding meet

Ed McDermott in action at Mallory Park on Boxing Day (Photo James Beckett)

Mallory Park’s annual Boxing Day ‘Plum Pudding’ race meeting made a welcome return on Sunday following its enforced break since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, write Colin and and James Beckett.

Despite persistent fog, and inclement weather, a large crowd descended on Mallory Park, near Leicester, to watch action at the popular venue.

Four festive races for saloon and sports cars organised by the 750 Motor Club, and three motorcycle events hosted by the East Midland Racing Association (EMRA) took place, with some close racing around the lakeside venue taking place throughout the day.

Ed McDermott was on-track with his FF Corse run Audi TT, racing in both saloon car events.

A former VW Fun Cup competitor, McDermott, who raced at Donington Park earlier this season in the GPR Audi race at an MSVR event, was using the Plum Pudding race meeting to make his Mallory Park debut.

The Audi racer survived a spin at the track’s Devil’s Elbow during the opening race to finish in thirteenth position, before improving one position in his second race to be classified 12th at the fall of the chequered flag.

Both races were won by the Ford Escort WRC of Rod Birley. Birley dominated proceedings, winning both fifteen-minute races comfortably from Wayne Wood (Subaru Impreza).