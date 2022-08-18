Delight for Ben Eastick as he wins at Silverstone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Eastick in action during last weekend's Bentley Drivers' Club meeting at Silverstone. Photo by James Beckett.

At the wheel of the world's only Bentley-powered single-seater racing car, Eastick raced his way to victory around the 1.6-mile Silverstone National Circuit in a ten lap race that saw many Bentley cars on-track at the 74th-running of the annual BDC Raceday.

Eastick, the current Club Captain of the Bentley Drivers' Club, won the BDC Times Trophy last year, and starting from pole position on Saturday afternoon, retained the prestigious trophy in some style.

Regularly seen racing a Jaguar D Type in Motor Racing Legend event, Eastick qualified on pole position for the race - crossing the line well ahead of second-placed finisher, Oliver Llewellyn (Bentley 3/8 Special).

Presented with the prestigious BDC Times Trophy on the podium, Eastick said, "I am really happy to win this award. Winning the race in 2021 was special and I am pleased to retain the trophy - this means so much to my family to see this car win."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding, "I aim to be back in action at Silverstone for the Silverstone Classic in a fortnight with my Jaguar D Type. The Jaguar suffered some gearbox damage at Snetterton recently, and if third gear is fixed we will be racing again. Silverstone Classic is one of the biggest historic racing events on the calendar and has heritage dating back over thirty years."

The Bentley Drivers' Club raceday has also taken place at Silverstone every year since 1949, and is the longest standing club motorsport event in the world. Eastick added, "Behind the scenes everyone works very hard to make this race meeting happen, and I am happy to play my part in its continued success."

*Tom Ingram scored three third-place finishes in rounds of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at Snetterton on Sunday.

Driving a Hyundai for the Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars team, Ingram's three podium finishing results further boosted his challenge for the overall 2022 BTCC Drivers' title. Race victories on Sunday were scored twice by Colin Turkington (BMW) and Ash Sutton (Ford), with remaining rounds set to take place at Thruxton, Silverstone and Brands Hatch.