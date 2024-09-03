Biswell earns podium spots at Snetterton

​Mark Biswell was back on-track last weekend, contesting four races during the penultimate British Motor Cycle Racing Club (BMCRC) championship event of the season at Snetterton in Norfolk.

The Quainton-based motorcycle racer started the sun-drenched weekend contesting Thunderbike Sport races with his 600cc Yamaha R6 machine. Fourth in his opening five-lap race, Biswell found himself on the receiving end of an exclusion after his second outing.

His machine fell foul to a post race mechanical examination for engine power due to it being unable to reach a mandatory weight limit for the class. Significant weights would have had to have been added to continue, so keen to race in a safe manner, Biswell switched to Thunderbike Extreme Championship races for the second day of the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Racing to a fine second place finish behind David May (Suzuki GSXR750) on Sunday morning, Biswell improved his performance in his final race of the weekend to lead, but lost on on the final lap to May who swept into the lead with just a handful of corners of the contest remaining.

Biswell attempted to regain the top spot with a lunge at Murray's, the final corner of the Snetterton circuit, but was unable to force his way back into the lead after running wide onto the trackside kerbs - briefly losing momentum, losing out by just 0.998 seconds at the fall of the chequered flag.

Biswell said, "I had an enjoyable weekend. I switched to the Extreme Championship races on Sunday as I just wanted to ride my bike at Snetterton. This was my first time on the Snetterton 300 track layout, and the whole weekend was a learning process and I am looking forward to my next event."

The BMCRC season concludes at Brands Hatch later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* The world-famous Goodwood Revival takes place this weekend. The three-day celebration of motorsport from a halcyon era will bring together the very best racers of historic racing cars for a trip down memory lane. The Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex will once again be transformed to a period from the 1930s to 1960s, with those attending the event wearing period costume! The on-track action will see a large number of races for historic single-seater, saloon and sportscars, with the event's opening event, the Sussex Trophy, seeing competitors race into the darkness as the sun sets on Friday evening.

A number of Vale-based racers and teams will be in action, with James Wood set to line-up. A regular racer at Goodwood, and participant at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Wood hasn't raced since last year's Revival after spending much of 2023 participating in rounds of the Michelin Le Mans Cup for the Audi Sport-supported Steller Motorsport GT3 team. Marino Franchitti is expected to contest a number of races, and Dick Skipworth's famous ERA car will be seen racing in the Goodwood Trophy driven by Mark Gillies.

* Beechdean AMR will be back in British GT Championship action this weekend for the first time since visiting the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium back in June. The Vale-based squad will field an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 at the Leicestershire venue for their team principal, Andrew Howard, and Jessica Hawkins a two-hour race that starts at 1pm on Sunday. Steller Motorsport have their GT4 specification Audi R8 entered for Jordan Albert and Tim Docker, with the event forming the penultimate round of the 2024 British GT Championship. The race has attracted an entry of 36 cars - sixteen of which will contest the race leading GT3 category.