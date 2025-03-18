Beechdean AMR reveal new Aston Martin for 2025

The Beechdean AMR have released their British GT car for 2025 (Photo Beechdean AMR)

​The Vale-based Beechdean AMR team has announced plans for their 2025 racing season, launching a new-look for the year ahead and revealing an updated driver line-up for a 15th season of competition in the British GT Championship with the famed Aston Martin brand.

Beechdeam AMR team founder and two-time British GT champion Andrew Howard was joined by Tom Wood at Aston Martin’s base to pull back the wraps from their new for 2025 Aston Martin Vantage GT3, which features significant branding from fast food disruptor, Sides.

Howard and Wood shared driving duties as a Silver-Am duo in the final round of the 2024 season at Brands Hatch last autumn, where Wood clocked the fastest race lap on his GT3 class debut.

The youngster said: "I’m really excited to be joining Beechdean AMR for my first full season in the British GT Championship, especially in such a milestone year for the team.

“After a strong race at Brands Hatch last season, it’s great to be able to continue alongside Andrew and get the opportunity to race the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for a full campaign. I’m looking forward to the challenge, and with the experience and support of the team behind us, I’m confident we can fight for some great results this year."

The 2024 season saw Howard race mostly with AMR-supported racer, Jessica Hawkins, although the team's best result of the season was the Howard/Wood combination at Brands Hatch when they finished sixth overall and second in Silver-Am class.

Howard is looking forward to the season ahead, but has also been keen to pay tribute to the legacy of his Beechdean team in GT racing events with Aston Martin - an association that dates back to 2008.

"Celebrating fifteen years in British GT with Aston Martin Racing is a fantastic achievement for Beechdean Motorsport,” he said.

“We’ve built a strong legacy in the championship, and with Tom continuing alongside me, we’re ready to push for success in 2025. Partnering with Sides is a great step forward for the team, and we’re incredibly grateful to all our sponsors and supporters who continue to back us. It’s shaping up to be an exciting season."

The 2025 British GT Championship will start at Donington Park on April 5-6th, although the majority of teams will be in action at Silverstone this Friday to participate in the championship's pre-season test day.

* Ross Gunn represented the The Heart Of Racing Aston Martin team in Florida last weekend at the Sebring 12 Hours - round two of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship. Heart Of Racing used the famous Sebring event to run their new V12-powered Aston Martin Valkyrie in the IMSA championship for the first time, the car having made its international debut in the opening FIA World Endurance Championship race of 2025 in Qatar last month.

Vale-based racer Gunn qualified the number 23 Aston Martin on the sixth row, and the local racer was joined for the race by Roman De Angelis and Alex Riberas in which they finished a in competitive ninth position.

Gunn was first to complete his stint in the new Aston Martin Valkyrie when the team’s race strategy changed due to the hot temperatures of the Florida weather. The Heart Of Racing crew adapted quickly making steady progress throughout, with the next IMSA race being the Long Beach Grand Prix in California on April 11-12.

Speaking afterwards, Ross Gunn said, “It was an absolutely awesome job by everybody on the team to get to the end of what was a good race and was probably the toughest race in the world.

"We overcame a few obstacles during the race and dealt with those really well. Alex and Roman drove solid stints and it was just a case of keeping a clean nose which we did, no contact. No issues and the Valkyrie performed really well throughout the entire race. The project is progressing really well and we can now look towards the next race."

*Quainton's Mark Biswell started his 2025 motorcycle season at Brands Hatch last weekend.

Riding a Bizzle Bikesport-entered Yamaha YZF-R6 in Thunderbike Ultra and Thunderbike Extreme, Biswell contested four races at the opening British Motorcycle Racing Club (BMRMC) event of the year. Action took place around the 1.2-mile Brands Hatch Indy Circuit, and Biswell scored best results of fifth in class, fourteenth overall in races on Saturday and Sunday.

Four overall race victories in the championship were scored by Daryl Dance on a Yamaha, and Biswell's season is set to continue at Cheshire's Oulton Park early in April.