Aylesbury wheelchair basketball team announces two events to mark 40th birthday

The club is celebrating its 40th birthday during a Paralympic year
By James Lowson
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 14:03 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 14:03 BST
A wheelchair basketball club in Aylesbury has announced special plans to mark the 40-year anniversary of its formation.

Aces Wheelchair Basketball Club turns 40 this year, and the organisation that plays its home games at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, is celebrating the milestone.

Established in 1984, the club has given a number of people a chance to train and play the challenging game of wheelchair basketball at many levels. The club is proud to say that many very successful Paralympians started their playing careers with the Aces.

Aylesbury Aces Minis teamAylesbury Aces Minis team
Aylesbury Aces Minis team

Currently the club has two senior teams, one playing in National League Division 1, and one in division two, as well as a junior team.

Interested families are also encouraged to check out the mini sessions run by the club, that is also a registered charity. At these events around 12 participants, aged at five and upwards, complete training drills to develop their skills and gain confidence on four wheels.

A club spokesperson said: “We are able to provide all of them with appropriate junior sports chairs as they start their wheelchair basketball journey.”

This Friday (26 April), the minis group is completing a sponsorship event. These youngsters are all taking on individual challenges to achieve either 40 baskets, dribbles or passes. The group have been asking friends and family to sponsor them for the basketball exercises.

On 30 June, the Aces are hosting a fun day, and current and former players are encouraged to take part.

There will be a round robin wheelchair basketball competition where current players will be playing in teams with former players.

