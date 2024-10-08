Brad Axe faces up to his opponent in Texas.

Bucks-based middleweight boxer Brad Axe might only have made his debut in the paid game earlier this year, but he seized the chance for his second bout to be part of Transatlantic Clash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show in Brownsville, Texas, sees British boxing prospects take on American fighters of similar experience.

And Axe said it was a great experience.

He said: “I didn’t get the win, unfortunately, I lost on points but what an experience. It was what we call a genuine 50/50 fight, and I was boxing my opponent on his home turf.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Axe trains under Carl Ellis at the newly-opened Buckingham Boxing Club.

He added: “Novice professionals usually face journeymen to be able to build a record of experience, but I was planning for more challenging opponents quite soon anyway. I was delighted with the fantastic start to my professional career last April in a long-awaited bout which demonstrated my fighting potential. The Texas fight was too good an opportunity to miss.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Axe was scheduled to appear on a London show on 28th September, adding: “I’m a boxer in a hurry. I’m 27. Not old, but not young for this game either. I’ll never regret taking part and I congratulate Texan Julian Delgado for winning his third professional fight even though I was his defeated opponent. Little time for sightseeing, but we bought a few cowboy hats.”

RAF firefighting instructor Axe is based at Moreton-in-Marsh. He boasts a distinguished record of 53 amateur fights having begun his boxing career at Yeovil ABC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m now looking to climb the British middleweight division ladder quickly and remain grateful for unbelievable support from ‘The Axe Gang’, some of whom including my wife and son and sponsor Adam Harper accompanied me to Texas.

"One day I know that many will make the journey to a major venue to see me fight in a gruelling 12-round battle. My immediate goal is to compete for a regional title in 2025.”

Axe has sponsors from across the region including Fire & Evacuation Services, The Custom Wood Company, Current Renewables, H&J Renovations and Empire Asbestos. New potential sponsors can message him on Facebook (Brad Axe) or by e-mail to [email protected].

Buckingham Boxing Club is at 1, Little Balmer, MK18 1TF and can be contacted on 07568 160604 or at [email protected] or @buckinghamboxingclub on Instagram.