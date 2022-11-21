Aston Clinton's Philip earns Olympics spot

Phillip Palmer will head to Berlin next June.

Phillip Palmer, who competes in equestrian for the Special Olympics St Albans Club, is amongst the first athletes to be named in the Team SOGB squad when the 16th Special Olympics World Games will be held in Berlin, for the first time, next summer (17 – 25 June).

Special Olympics GB is the largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities in the UK. Its team for Berlin 2023 will compete in sports ranging from athletics, swimming, artistic & rhythmic gymnastics, cycling and many more including team sports such as basketball and unified football. Athletes will be supported by 28 coaches and a further 22 support and medical staff.

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: “Huge congratulations to all of our athletes who have been selected to represent Team SOGB at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin 2023.

“To represent Team SOGB as an athlete with intellectual disabilities deserves the highest praise and recognition. Given the incredibly challenging circumstances that we have encountered in recent years, winning a place in the Special Olympics World Games squad is not only an incredibly proud moment for our athletes, but for their loved ones and our fantastic team of volunteers who make Special Olympics GB happen.

“We’re also very grateful for the backing of our partners on this journey to Berlin 2023 and are delighted that Jingle Jam, the world’s biggest charity gaming event, has chosen Special Olympics GB as one of its recognised charities this year.

“Not only will this help raise awareness of the work we do to transform the lives of people living with intellectual disabilities through the power of sport, but it will vitally, help us to use the awareness generated by the Special Olympics World Games to reach out to more and more people with intellectual disabilities and help them get involved with the life-changing impact of Special Olympics.”