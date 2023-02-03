New gym opens in Aylesbury promising unique workout project

My Fit Pod is the future of fitness and it’s coming to Berryfields, Aylesbury this weekend. My Fit Pod gives you the opportunity to lift weights, enjoy a peloton class or find your zen in a yoga session but with a new experience, it opens its new facility in Aylesbury on Saturday (4 February).

My Fit Pod allows you to book pay as you go on-demand and workout solo, with friends or a trainer from 60 minutes in complete private, getting the whole gym to yourself.

My Fit Pod's first location is in the growing development of Berryfields. It is just under 800 sq. ft. in size and it has been designed with luxury and functionality at its core. The design of My Fit Pod is compact with no front-of-house staff. This allows it to push the limit of what’s possible in a gym by providing the highest quality equipment and utilising the best technology and automation. This gives the members access to premium, private and personal workout with access to state-of-the-art sound systems, peloton cardio equipment, a wealth of weight training equipment and spacious shower and toilet facilities.

To use My Fit Pod you can pay as you go or subscribe to a monthly bundle package. The idea is that everyone can have the freedom and flexibility to enjoy a state-of-the-art gym on-demand without being tied into the dated membership concept. Someone books in for a session via our app and they receive their gym induction and tutorials as well as their smart access pass to enter the building. There is no need for codes as technology will recognise you on entry from your app and open the doors to your private workout space.

Users of My Fit Pod can benefit from supportive exercise programs to suit their goals, nutrition blogs and more through a community group set up by the business.

The Berryfields gym opens to the public this weekend. More information can be found on its website here.