News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Video: Striking teachers speak out over pay dispute with Government during Bucks rally in Aylesbury Vale town

Footage from yesterday’s protest in Buckingham

By James Lowson
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 4:40pm

Yesterday (1 February) teachers from across Buckinghamshire protested for better pay outside the Old Gaol Museum in Buckinghamshire.

The Bucks Herald interviewed local teachers from the National Education Union to discover why they were rallying against their current working conditions.

Up to 500,000 people from across England and Wales who make a living in different public sectors participated in a coordinated walkout.

Protestors in Buckingham
GovernmentBuckinghamshireAylesbury ValeEnglandWales