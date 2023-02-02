Video: Striking teachers speak out over pay dispute with Government during Bucks rally in Aylesbury Vale town
Footage from yesterday’s protest in Buckingham
By James Lowson
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 4:40pm
Yesterday (1 February) teachers from across Buckinghamshire protested for better pay outside the Old Gaol Museum in Buckinghamshire.
The Bucks Herald interviewed local teachers from the National Education Union to discover why they were rallying against their current working conditions.
