New ADL season gets underway with a bang

Aylesbury Royals Vs Aylesbury Hornets Reserves

The Aylesbury and District Football League was back on Saturday with its usual brilliance and surprises.

Three Divisions with 35 Teams will battle it out for 9 months of the beautiful game and if Week 1 was anything to go by there should be hope for everyone.

The 9 Team Premier Division started with Aylesbury Vale TT FC doing what they do best, beating the Champions as Stoke Mandeville fell to defeat to their nemesis once more. Anees Khan netting just after half time as Aylesbury Vale TT won 1-0. Great Missenden will once again try and chase down their rivals: they beat Elmhurst 1-0 as well; Graham Stevenson with a 5th minute goal. New boys Hemel Hempstead Rovers debut straight in to the top Division with a 3-1 away win at ADL stalwarts Wendover.; Callum Jones with a brace. Last seasons Division One champions Oving started with a bang with a 4-1 away win at AWFC, four first half goals doing the damage via Matthew Jones, Ben Porter, Ian Pearce and Rob Jolly.

In Division One we have 13 teams after Aylesbury FC folded last minute. Title favourites Aylesbury Hornets were held to a 3-3 draw by new look Rivets Sports firsts. The returning Dan Fox with an 80th minute goal for Rivets. Stoke Mandeville Reserved will be looking to challenge for the title and they beat Thame B 5-1, going 2-0 ahead in the first 5 minutes.

Wingrave beat promoted Wendover Reserves 1-0 thanks Calvino Magnocavallo's screamer. The other promoted sides AVD Warriors and Oving Reserves also lost. AVD named 3, 16 year old debutants but experience told as they were humbled 8-2 by new look AWFC Reserves. Ray Long with a hat-trick and five other scorers.

Oving Reserves were beaten 4-2 by Haddenham Utd. Gus Hay put Oving ahead but Luke Sallis equalised, late Zack Brown, Lorrell Lewis and Ben Rawlings goals for Haddenham before Hay grabbed a consolation. One promoted team did get three points as Division Two winners Aylesbury Penguins who went last season as invincible took the points as St Leonard's forfeited.

In Division Two there are also 13 sides and there were big wins for the two sides relegated last season. AFC Chesham had seen back to back relegations but they romped to an 8-0 win over Rivets Sports Reserves. Cam Harvell with a hat-trick as Chesham went 5-0 up at the break. Aylesbury Royals also won big. A 5-0 at Aylesbury Hornets Reserves, Liam Bradbury with a hat-trick. Two of the three new sides lost their debut ADL games. Aylesbury Penguins Reserves missed chances in a 1-0 defeat to a dogged Thame C.

Sam Dodd netting the winner. Wendover Colts went down 5-1 to fellow new boys Hemel Rovers Reserves, they had five different scorers on their ADL debut. AVTT Reserves and Wingrave Reserves both have new look sides but it was TT who came out on top with a 4-1 win. Ryan Sunderland with a hat-trick. The final game saw potential title favourites Steeple and Ludgershall win 3-0 away at Chearsley. Matt Gibbs also with a hat-trick.