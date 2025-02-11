The academy is proud to offer specialist women’s-only training and events, creating a supportive and empowering space for women to build confidence, strength, and self-defence skills. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, there's a place for you on the mats!

The Roger Gracie Academy Buckingham has officially opened its doors, becoming Buckingham’s first full-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) academy.

The new facility offers specialised training for kids, adults, and women-only classes, making it a great place for anyone looking to learn self-defence, get fit, and have fun.

The launch event, held over the weekend, was attended by more than 100 guests, including local residents, martial arts enthusiasts, and dignitaries. The highlight of the day was a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Mayor of Buckingham, who praised the academy’s dedication to promoting fitness, discipline, and self-defence skills.

“This academy will not only help individuals improve their physical skills but also build confidence and resilience,” the mayor said.

Amazing turnout for the grand opening of Roger Gracie Academy Buckingham! People came together to celebrate the launch of Buckingham’s first full-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy

The opening wasn’t just a celebration of martial arts; it was also an opportunity to support those in need. The academy successfully raised over £220 for two local food bank charities, demonstrating its commitment to giving back to the Buckingham community.

“We believe in supporting the community that supports us,” said Owen, one of the academy’s founders. “This is just the beginning of our mission to make a positive impact beyond the gym.”

Spanning over 1,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art facility provides a high-quality training space for students of all experience levels. Led by instructors with over 20 years of combined experience, all coaches are enhanced DBS-checked, first aid trained, and safeguarding certified, ensuring a safe and professional learning environment.

The academy offers a variety of disciplines, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Wrestling, and self-defence courses, making it a premier destination for combat sports training in Buckingham.

Building confidence on and off the mats! A special moment at Roger Gracie Academy Buckingham, where learning, laughter, and community come together.

To encourage new students to get involved, the Roger Gracie Academy Buckingham is offering a one-week free trial for all sessions. This allows individuals to experience world-class training with no initial commitment.

With its expert coaching, top-tier facility, and strong community focus, the new academy is set to become a key part of Buckingham’s fitness and martial arts scene.

For more information about classes and membership, visit rgabuckingham.com or follow the team on social media:📲 @rgabuckingham | @Owen_rga.buckingham | @thedaniellewis @cararosebjj