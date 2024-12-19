Mansell takes Dubai podium at Formula Woman Global Nations Cup event

FW Nations Cup

Kirsty Mansell proved she was one of the drivers to beat with a deserved 3rd place in Dubai. She finished on the podium with an impressive performance round the Dubai Autodrome circuit.

Kirsty will join the remaining qualifiers competing in the inaugural Formula Woman Nations Cup finale back at the Dubai Autodrome in May 2025, and will now be one of the favourites.

December 19th, 2024 – Dubai, UAE: English racing driver Kirsty Mansell claimed 3rd place in Formula Woman's Nations Cup Qualifiers at Dubai Autodrome after three closely fought qualifying sessions on 12th December.

On a unique day for motorsport, we witnessed race action in the form of a time trial set-up at the Dubai Autodrome circuit for some of the best female racing drivers from across the globe. Kirsty produced a superb overall performance throughout the adrenalin sapping day, to finish in the top 3 of the highly anticipated Formula Woman Global Nations Cup qualifiers. She will no doubt now be one of the favourites for the main finale, scheduled to take place in Dubai next May.

Formula Woman Radical racing cars ready to go

The qualifying event this week was made up of 38 selected drivers from almost 30 separate countries, which is a hugely impressive global cross section, that is down to the Formula Woman organisation and their extraordinary success of sourcing drivers who would most likely have never had the opportunity for competing at such a high level.

Formula Woman Founder and CEO, Graham Glew, reflected on the event, saying: “Congratulations to Kirsty on an outstanding result. She fully deserved her podium place, and it speaks volumes about her overall performance.

“There was some very impressive driving on show throughout the day and all the qualifiers will be delighted that they have made it through to Formula Woman Nations Cup.

“There is so much talent within Formula Woman, and we are extremely proud to have hosted such a successful event, here in Dubai. However, nothing stands still and we have already switched our focus to the main event when we return in May next year. Dubai is an inspiring and exciting location for motorsport, and we are committed to continuing to grow the Formula Woman brand on a global level while using the impressive facilities available to us here.”

Kirsty Mansell takes a podium position at the FW Nations Cup

Kirsty was clearly thrilled with her successful result and excited about the future, especially the FW Nations Cup finale in May next year. She said, “It’s a phenomenal feeling to have qualified 3rd place, out of so many drivers at the FW Nations Cup in Dubai. Competing against some more experienced drivers than myself, I feel very proud of the pace I showed all week and to have secured my podium representing England at this event!

“I feel the people around me have massively helped me drive to my full potential. As a racing driver, you must be with the right people. Those that will stick by you through the tough times and the great times. I would like to say thank you to my family who have always been there and supported me all the way through. My team (FernGP), for pushing me and being behind me every step of the way, on and off track. Finally, my sponsor, Glo for believing in me and for their continued support for 2025.

“I still have a lot to learn, but it’s been an exciting progression with FW in only two years. Every step of this journey, the ups and downs, have made me the driver I am today, and I will continue to push the limits! This has been a little child's dream while watching her father race, and to now be living that dream is quite phenomenal, and I know this is only the beginning!

“The plan for my racing career now is to push myself harder than ever before as I realise that hard work does indeed pay off. What you see of me on track is only 5%. The remaining 95% is all about prior preparation. I plan to get back on track training every month with FW and FernGP to shave off my lap times as much as I possibly can. However, behind all of that, I plan to put a huge effort ‘behind the scenes’. Training on the simulators, personal trainers, race craft and performance coaches, will all be essential in these coming months, in order that I’m ready for May’s finale.

“Formula Woman will always remain in my heart; it is where I started my racing journey in 2023 and where I discovered I had a natural and fast talent for racing and wish to make a career out of. I have met so many wonderful people through racing with Formula Woman and I truly thank Graeme Glew (CEO of Formula Woman) for believing in me from the very start and for giving me this opportunity to represent England. I can’t wait to see what 2025 brings!

“I’m so excited for the future. My ultimate motorsport goal is to become World Champion – obviously! I aspire to race and compete in the Indy 500, but there is so much more that I wish to do before that. I really do want to compete in GB3. I’ve tested at Silverstone in Formula Ford, which I am hoping to race in next season in 2025, before transitioning to Formula 3 and then GB3 with my team FernGP. I’m still looking for the all-important sponsor partnerships from those who would like to be a part of my journey. I am also the FernGP female ambassador, and generally a passionate advocate for females in motorsport, encouraging the next generation to believe in their dreams.

“Along with my racing career, I wish to encourage deaf awareness, because this is very close to home for me. I have been a part of the deaf community all my life and will always remember where I came from.”

The Formula Woman Nations Cup will mark a truly special event in motorsport with its all-female grid and format.

More details about the Dubai event and other Formula Woman information will be announced in the near future.