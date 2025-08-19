Lumsden at the double as Buckingham win again

Tell us your team news.

Buckingham FC made it 2 wins in 4 days with a comfortable 3-0 home victory on Tuesday evening against Leighton Town Reserves.

In front of an impressive crowd, Buckingham came out flying in what was to be another strong first half performance. With intensity and an aura of confidence clear for all to see from the first whistle, the home side refused to give their visitors any hope of building a meaningful attack in the early stages, leading to Jaiden Lumsden opening the scoring in the 3rd minute with a neat finish into the top right corner. Galvanised by the positive early signs, Buckingham maintained the pressure, producing other chances until Ollie Power capitalised on a defensive mix up for one of the easiest tap ins a striker could dream of.

At the other end of the pitch, young keeper Jacob Humphries demonstrated his potential throughout the game, including a key save in the 26th minute to prevent the visitors from halving the deficit. This save proved somewhat of a catalyst for the home side, who stretched their lead to 3 close to half time, when the impressive Lumsden finished a smart piece of play from 20 yards.

The second half began how the first half ended, with a resurgent and determined Buckingham pressing the visitors and producing chances for the likes of Joe Glister, who brought an excellent save out of the Leighton keeper, and Power. In truth, Buckingham could and perhaps should have added to their 3 goals, but showed moments of game management to secure a comfortable victory. There were a number of good individual performances across the team, with special mention to Tysan Aluko and Michael Wakeling who stood out for their endeavour and ability in their respective positions.

Another positive result for Buckingham in the early stages of what they hope will be an exciting season. Next up, another home game in the cup against Ampthill on Saturday, with a 3pm kick off.