Lest we forget

As the ADL Teams all paid their respects with two minutes silence the day was a memorable one for a number of sides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another County Cup weekend saw further success with all three sides into the next round. St Leonard's at the sole flag flyer for the ADL in the Herts Junior Cup and a good 5-2 win over Evergreen Reserves saw them through. Jack Lavelle (2) Finbarr Blount. Reece Churchill and Danny Lane all scoring.

In the Charles Twelvetrees Trophy Stoke Mandeville came from 0-1 down at the break at South Midlands side MK Irish Reserves. Leon Harding and Kieron Schmidt netting inside ten minutes of the second half. Great Missenden squeezed through on penalty's after a 2-2 draw with Holyport Reserves. Two 90th minute plus goals from Alex Cairns and Ben Philips

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Thomas Field Shield, AWAC were taken to extra time by Thame B, 2-2 the score before the Prem side won 4-2 in extra time. Daniel Miss (2) Elliot Johnson and Charlie Cawston for AW.

Photo by Peter Glaser on Unsplash

In the President's League Cup Wingrave beat Aylesbury Vale TT 4-2 and Aylesbury Hearts beat Aylesbury FC 4-2 away.

In the Premier Division Bucks Utd silence saw them forfeit their game at Elmhurst. AWFC beat Aylesbury Lions 19-2 to move back into second place.

In Division One it was the top two in action as Stoke Mandeville Reserves were agonisingly close to beating leaders Oving. Leading 0-2 Oving grabbed a point for a 2-2 draw. Joseph Walker and Harvey Fenn before Pat Hurst and Josh Dance scored in the second half. Aylesbury Hornets took advantage to move themselves into second place with a 0-7 away win at Aylesbury Royals. Charlie Ogle (2) Perry Rose, Matt Roberts, Trevor Moora, Liam Burnett and Alex Stepney scoring. Luke Lindsay's hat-trick helped Haddenham Utd win their first game in six with a good 5-2 win over Rivets who now find themselves below their neighbours. Chesham Youth also got their first win of the season 3-0 over Tring Athletic A; two late goals sealing the win. Cam Harvell (2) and Joby MacDonald netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Two leaders Steeple & Ludgershall were ten minutes away from beating Wendover Reserves before Callum Thomas equalised in a 1-1 draw. Veteran Rob Evans with another goal for the scrapbook. Plough Penguins took advantage of their rivals dropping points with a huge goal difference swing beating Wingrave Development 12-2, 9 goals starting in the 55th minute with Jay Telfords impressive four goals being outdone by Chairman Adam Franny Francis's pearler . Oving Reserves made it three wins on the bounce to move third. With a 6-2 away win at Thame C, three late goals, two from Isaac Taylor. AVD Warriors young guns are in the mix as they further dented Rivets Reserves hopes with a 0-3 away win. All three goals in the second half, two for Harley Borrett and a Kai Borrett goal. Quainton made it 4 wins in 5, only losing to the leaders, as they beat Aylesbury Hornets Reserves 2-0. Adam Perna and Ryan Budd with second half goals. Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves beat Cheasley, who are in freefall with 5 defeats in a row, 4-2 the score. Mahdi Habib with a hat-trick.

Yours in Sport Marc Thoday ADL Press Secretary