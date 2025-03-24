League and cup doubles still on the cards in Ayslesbury and District League

Some teams can still do a league and cup double in the ADL as the business end of the season arrives.

It's quite hard for sides to win 1 trophy during the season but League and Cup doubles could be on for some sides after another weekend of Cup games.

The first Final line up was confirmed as the Marsworth Reserve Final will be a repeat of that from last year. Holders Stoke Mandeville Reserves needed late goals and an 89th minute winner to beat Non-ADL side Tring Corries U23s.

Ryan Hamilton scoring on 84 minutes and Quin Murray five minutes later. Stewkley Reserves from the North Bucks beat Wendover Reserves 3-0 to end Wendover's likely two trophy attempts. They have another semi final to focus on. In the Sheffield Jackman Cup Quarter Finals Division Two leaders Plough Penguins beat Oving, leading Division One 0-1 with a battling win; Jamie Stringer scoring in the first half allowing then to battle the game out even when down to 10 men. Rivets await them in the last four.

St Leonard's and Thame B drew 3-3 on the other side of the draw sun Harry Woods twice equalising for The Saints who won 5-3 on penalties, another shootout loss at home for Thame this season. St Leonard's await the winners of Aylesbury Hornets and Aylesbury FC whose game was abandoned at 0-0.In the Presidents League Cup Stoke Mandeville knocked out holders Elmhurst in a repeat of last season's Final.

An early Chris Shennan goal and Daniel O’Sullivan brace saw Mandeville into a 0-3 lead early on, despite being pegged back to 2-3 the score was eventually 6-3 as Mandeville reach the Semi Finals to face old foes Great Missenden. The two sides could be battling over a double in the League & Cups. Missenden beating Aylesbury Hearts 3-0 . Wendover Vs Aylesbury Hornets play this Saturday to face Tring Athletic A in the other Semi.

Two end of season Cups have also started to provide extra games for some sides. Oving Reserves beating Quainton 3-1 in the first mini league game. In League Action with the expunged records of Aylesbury Lions and Bucks Utd the Premier Division table looks a little different. AWFC kept up their hopes of a runner's spot with a 5-2 away win at Wingrave. Aaron Wilkinson (2) Tom Shepherd, Connor Briggs and Matt Gomm netting.

They face their three rivals for that slot in their last 3 games: starting with a trip to leaders Stoke Mandeville this weekend coming. Wendover finished their league season with a 2-1 win over now bottom side AWAC; Joshua Peppiatt and Tristan Hardy scoring. In Division One Tring Athletic A's battle to avoid a second relegation in a row was boosted with an impressive 4-0 win over Haddenham Utd; who should just be ok from the drop still. Chesham now look over their shoulder nervously.

In Division Two the title race is between Plough Penguins and Wendover Reserves on paper, that battle for the likely runners up spot is in the latters hands after AVD Warriors were beaten 3-2 at home by Rivets Sports Reserves . The away side bringing themselves right back into that chase. Steeple and Ludgershall and AVTT Reserves drew 1-1 in mid table whilst Chearsley won back to back games for the first time in their debut season with a 2-0 win over Thame C; Harry Boyd & Liam Wing scoring. A big congratulations in the final game as Wingrave Development got their first win of the season beating Aylesbury Hornets Reserves 3-1, Andy List and Joe Bunce and Joe Robertson with their goals.