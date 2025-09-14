Interesting season ahead in the Aylesbury and District League
In the ADL Premier Division, we appear to have a third challenger for the title in Aylesbury Vale TT, after their win over the champions last weekend theybeat last seasons runners up Great Missenden 4-3. Anees Khan with a hat-trick as they came from 3-2 down at the break. Stoke Mandeville bounced back from that defeat hammering Aylesbury Hearts, debuting in the top division after back-to-back promotion 7-0.. Jack Maddran with four goals. Elmhurst beat Wendover 3-2 as the away side still seek their first points.
In Division One Stoke Mandeville Reserves scored four times in the second half to beat Rivets Sports 0-4. Ryan Hamilton, Luke Norris. Freddie Ripley and George Scott scoring. Level on points is Wingrave who beat St Leonard's 4-1. Andy List with a hat-trick. Aylesbury Penguins also have six points after a 6-3 win over AWFC Reserves. Jay Telford and Matt Wooster with braces each. Two promoted sides got their first points; Oving Reserves are up and running ; a 3-1 away win at Thame B. Jay Williams, Rahat Islam and Jack Pennington netting. AVD Warriors beat Wendover Reserves 2-1; 16 year old Harley Borrett opening the scoring for AVD. Michael McCourt with the winner.
In Division Two AVTT Reserves follow their first team sitting top of the Division with a 13-0 win away at Wendover Colts. Ryan Sunderland's four goals out done by Charlie Abraham's five goals. Steeple and Ludgershall hit Hemel Rovers Reserves 8-0, Matthew Gibbs with a double hat-trick and more impressively five of them headers. AFC Chesham went down 4-1 at home to Aylesbury Hornets Reserves, who bounced back from a hefty defeat last week. Rivets Reserves beat Aylesbury Penguins Reserves 4-2 to get their first win, missed chances and bad mistakes with Rivets taking advantage and battling to victory. Jayden Miller with a hat-trick. Quainton and Thame C draw 1-1 with a screamer from Quainton's Harry Collins equalising Ed Barrett's opener. Chearsley came from behind to grab a 4-3 win over Wingrave Reserves in the other game.
In the County Cups Oving eased to a 7-1 win in their debut in the Charles Twelvetrees Trophy, thanks to a Rob Jolly hat-trick. AWFC fell at the first hurdle going down 5-0 at Penn & Tyler's u23s. In the Herts Junior Cup Hemel Rovers won through with a 6-2 win over Letchworth GC, six different players scoring.
In the first ADL Cup game of the season. a Thomas Field Shield Preliminarily, Tring Athletic won their first game 3-2 over Aylesbury Royals who battled back from 2-0 down before bowing out.