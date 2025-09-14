Interesting season ahead in the Aylesbury and District League

A minutes silence for a former Referee Dave North

We may only be in week two of the new ADL Season but it looks like we could be in for something different after last weekend's results saw many sides off the mark. We also saw a number of hat-tricks.

In the ADL Premier Division, we appear to have a third challenger for the title in Aylesbury Vale TT, after their win over the champions last weekend theybeat last seasons runners up Great Missenden 4-3. Anees Khan with a hat-trick as they came from 3-2 down at the break. Stoke Mandeville bounced back from that defeat hammering Aylesbury Hearts, debuting in the top division after back-to-back promotion 7-0.. Jack Maddran with four goals. Elmhurst beat Wendover 3-2 as the away side still seek their first points.

In Division One Stoke Mandeville Reserves scored four times in the second half to beat Rivets Sports 0-4. Ryan Hamilton, Luke Norris. Freddie Ripley and George Scott scoring. Level on points is Wingrave who beat St Leonard's 4-1. Andy List with a hat-trick. Aylesbury Penguins also have six points after a 6-3 win over AWFC Reserves. Jay Telford and Matt Wooster with braces each. Two promoted sides got their first points; Oving Reserves are up and running ; a 3-1 away win at Thame B. Jay Williams, Rahat Islam and Jack Pennington netting. AVD Warriors beat Wendover Reserves 2-1; 16 year old Harley Borrett opening the scoring for AVD. Michael McCourt with the winner.

In Division Two AVTT Reserves follow their first team sitting top of the Division with a 13-0 win away at Wendover Colts. Ryan Sunderland's four goals out done by Charlie Abraham's five goals. Steeple and Ludgershall hit Hemel Rovers Reserves 8-0, Matthew Gibbs with a double hat-trick and more impressively five of them headers. AFC Chesham went down 4-1 at home to Aylesbury Hornets Reserves, who bounced back from a hefty defeat last week. Rivets Reserves beat Aylesbury Penguins Reserves 4-2 to get their first win, missed chances and bad mistakes with Rivets taking advantage and battling to victory. Jayden Miller with a hat-trick. Quainton and Thame C draw 1-1 with a screamer from Quainton's Harry Collins equalising Ed Barrett's opener. Chearsley came from behind to grab a 4-3 win over Wingrave Reserves in the other game.

In the County Cups Oving eased to a 7-1 win in their debut in the Charles Twelvetrees Trophy, thanks to a Rob Jolly hat-trick. AWFC fell at the first hurdle going down 5-0 at Penn & Tyler's u23s. In the Herts Junior Cup Hemel Rovers won through with a 6-2 win over Letchworth GC, six different players scoring.

In the first ADL Cup game of the season. a Thomas Field Shield Preliminarily, Tring Athletic won their first game 3-2 over Aylesbury Royals who battled back from 2-0 down before bowing out.