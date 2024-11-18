Important ADL Wins keep the hunger alive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another weekend of football with some important wins across the board in a number of Cups and League games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Congratulations firstly go to Stoke Mandeville Reserves who are the sole flag fliers for the ADL in the B&B David Grainge Cup. They are into the Quarter Finals after a 4-2 penalty shoot out win over North Bucks side Bletchley Scot after a 3-3 draw, they were 3-0 up at halftime. They may face some tough opponents as the other 2 ADL sides bowed out. Aylesbury Hornets batted well with Oakley Utd, who knocked out a 2nd ADL side. 4-3 the score. Wendover Reserves enjoyed their journey via mini bus to Bisham Abbey but were ousted 8-0 by Maidenhead Town Reserves.

In the Marsworth Reserve Cup Division Two sides Rivets Reserves and Oving Reserves drew 2-2 before Rivets won through to the Quarter Finals 3-2 on penalties. Lee Pettit equalising in the 90th minute for Oving to take the game into Extra Time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Thomas Field Shield Wendover's good Cup runs continue as they saw off AVD Warriors 5-1 away, despite the young Warriors equalising the two divisions apart saw the Prem side to victory.

In the Presidents League Cup Elmhurst saw off St Leonard's 4-1, they will host Stoke Mandeville after Aylesbury Lions forfeit. Ronald Khalil Marikano with three goals.

Back in League Action; the chasing pack to Stoke Mandeville saw Great Missenden beat AWAC 6-2, a late Josh Denham red card the final frustration. Graham Stevenson with another hat-trick. AWFC beat Wingrave 4-3, despite a late contentious flag denying them an apparent point. AW Goals from Tom Shepherd, Luke Norris. Josh Baxter & Joe Walls.

In Division One the big game of the day saw leaders Oving travel to face undefeated Aylesbury Hearts. A closer scoreline may have been expected but Oving ran out 0-5 winners with some set pieces expertise added. Kyle Lawrence and Josh Dance with braces, Ian Pearce the other. Aylesbury FC jumped into 4th place with a 7-1 win over Aylesbury Royals., Callum Sweeney with a hat-trick off the bench. Haddenham Utd are into 6th, well clear of the bottom two after back to back wins. A 6-2 win over Thame B via another Luke Lindsay treble. Rivets Sports stopped their 7 game losing streak beating Tring Athletic A 2-1. Marc Sunderland and Luke Ruby scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Two there are new leaders after Plough Penguins took advantage with a 7-1 win over Chersley, despite going 0-1 down; within 5 minutes they were ahead. Jay Telford (3) Frank Blacher (2) and Dan Nicholls (2) Previous leaders Steeple & Ludgershall stumbled at home to Aylesbury Hornets Reserves; as Aaron Huddlestone. Aaron Hussain and Shaun Chakauya scored and Steeple ended with ten men on the field. Quainton find themselves just 6 points off the top now with a fifth win in six beating Wingrave Development 4-1, Adam Perna with a hat-trick. Thame C ended 4 straight defeats with a 4-1 win over Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves in the days final game, Ben Ward, Colin Smith, Ollie Costar and Euan Macfarlane scoring.

Marc Thoday ADL Press Secretary