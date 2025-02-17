Great Missenden progress to Berks and Bucks Charles Twelvetrees Trophy final

It was a good week for Great Missenden after they progressed to the Berks and Bucks Charles Twelvetrees Trophy final

To sit at the top of the table in any walk of life is a prestige moment. One to say we made it perhaps? After last weekend's League and Cup Results there is a real push to remain there and many would not bet against three sides.

The biggest of congratulations must go to Great Missenden, who have made it into the Berks and Bucks Charles Twelvetrees Trophy Final, a feat not achieved in the ADL for over a decade if not longer. Christopher Hunt with an early goal in a 1-0 win over . Now just a daunting Final vs Westwood Wanderers, on Thursday 13th March.

It was almost a double celebration with St Leonard's Herts Junior Cup Semi Final going all the way to spot kicks after a 2-2 draw with Chipperfield Reserves, some divisions above their level. An agonising shootout saw them bow out 5-3 after an impressive winning run to the final four.

Elmhurst will be hoping for another Cup Final as they reached the League Cup Quarters after a 4-2 win at AWAC, they have a Marsworth Semi Final to look forward to as well. Muhammad Abu Bakr (2) Ali Khan and Merouane Addad netting.

Back in League Action Stoke Mandeville didn't let their County Cup thrashing deter them from getting back to business as they walloped Wingrave 10-1 to move ever closer to retaining their title and a second season undefeated. Leon Harding and Chris Shennan scoring hat-tricks. AVTT missed the chance to move into the dizzy heights of second place as Wendover, a side with similar inconsistency, beat them 5-2, romping into a 5-0 lead before two consolation goals. Tristan Hardy (2) Rob Monk, Luigi Passaro and Hossam Fowlie all scoring.

In Division One leaders Oving will be a hard side to move off top spot, albeit having to face two of their rivals in the next few weeks. A 6-1 away win at Aylesbury Royals adding more goal difference in their favour. Josh Dance with a hat-trick. George Scott also scored a treble for Stoke Mandeville Reserves who will need to take the points when they meet Oving soon but a 6-0 away win at Rivets Sports keeps that chance alive.

Aylesbury Hearts had the weekend off so Aylesbury FCs 5-1 over Tring Athletic keeps the pressure on. With all the goals in the second half, Charlie Abrahams (2) Marcus Williment (2) & Brett Collins. The result keeps that outside chance should all results go in their favour before two games against their promotion rivals. Thame B came from behind to beat Chesham 2-1 in the middle of the table. Haddenham Vs Aylesbury Hornets was abandoned due to an unfortunate broken leg to a Haddenham player. Well done to Referee Neil Harding going well above his duties to support the player.

In Division Two the final perch should be retained as Plough Penguins won the battle of the form teams as they beat Oving Reserves 3-1 to leapfrog them to top spot. That's 13 in 13 ending Oving's ten game streak. Jesse Back's backheel put Oving ahead before The Penguins came back as Dan Forde and Jamie Gaffney made it 1-2, Oving had two great chances to equalise but finished poorly as Jay Telford sealed the points late on.

AVD Warriors could have put all top three sides level on points but the rain postponed their game at Thame C. Wendover Reserves will need a big effort to get into that top three but a 3-1 win with a depleted squad at Chearsley keeps them hanging in there. Callum Thomas and a Dan Bell brace. Rivets Reserves keeper Aaron White was sent off but they held onto a 2-2 win over Wingrave Development to retain 5th spot. Andy List and Tom Doncaster scoring for Wingrave.

Steeple and Ludgershall missed the chance to make another three sides on 28 points as Quainton beat them 3-2 stay above their opponents; Ryan Budd with an 88th minute winner. Aylesbury Vale Toqeer Titans Reserves mini revival continues with their third win in a row, just in time for a possible Reserve Cup run. A 3-1 over Aylesbury Hornets Reserves in the day's last game.

Ben Gomm put Hornets ahead before Ryan Sunderland equalised just before the break, he grabbed a second 4 minutes from time before Mohammed Murtaza Salim sealed the points.