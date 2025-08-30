Frustrated Buckingham are defeated by clinical Langford
In a game largely dominated by grey skies and continuous miserable drizzle, Scott Reynolds' men were left to rue a poor second half display as they were defeated in what, on the face of it, was a very even game lacking moments of quality.
Despite some good individual performances, Buckingham were unable to bring the high energy start that has been somewhat customary of late, with both sides struggling to create any real chances of note in a first half which flew by. A competitive affair throughout saw the first goal of the game - Buckingham's solitary goal - scored easily through a tap in by Charlie Flanagan following a mix up in the Langford defence, amidst queries of a potential offside.
With Buckingham going into the break a goal to the good, there was hope that the club's solid start to the season - which saw them 6th prior to this result - would continue. This was not to be the case, as they failed to maintain the impressive pressing style that brought some joy in the first half. Buckingham struggled to handle the impressive Langford striker, who would ultimately go on to provide the assist for their equaliser and then play a key role in the away side's winner late into the second half. The home side attempted to rally, but were unable to find a second goal that would have secured a fair point from a game that had its moments of curious decisions and entertainment.
Buckingham will now look to put this defeat behind them and rally, as the club welcomes league opposition on Tuesday at the hands of MK Dons in a cup fixture. A good crowd is hoped for, with the potential to see some senior Dons players in action, so it is well worth heading down (7:45pm kick off)!