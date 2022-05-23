Youth round-up Aylesbury Vale Dynamos U14s do the double

Under 16s Captain Luca Van Danzig (Picture by Iain Willcocks)

Manager Woody has had a fantastic season winning the league and the cup, as well as coming runners-up in the B&B Cup Final.

The U13s Athletic team are also in with a shout of doing the double.

Already cup winners, they won one and lost one in a thrilling double- header against the team in first place, Ickenham.

Slough Town are also in the mix with a couple of games in hand and three points behind.

The Athletic team won 1-0 and lost 3-0 in their matches with Ickenham.

The U16s had a double-header against Ruislip Rangers.

Ruislip needed to win both matches to secure the league title.

The first match ended 2-0 to Ruislip with a couple of errors in Dynamos’ defence leading to the goals.

The second match saw Ruislip take an early lead. Luca Van Danzig then went on a run and found Owen Broughton to side foot the equaliser.

In the last minute Ruislip managed to pounce on a ball over the top to secure a 2-1 victory with almost the last kick.

The U15's Youth team also had a double-header with Seer Green, who were just below them in the table.

Manager Piyush Naik was happy with some "brilliant performances" on pitch to end the season with a 2-0 and 5-1 victories. They end the campaign in fourth place.

The U13's Dynamos, in Division 1, lost out 6-2 to Flackwell Heath on Friday night and then lost out 3-1 against Beaconsfield. With only 1 match left, they should secure a place in Division 1 next season.