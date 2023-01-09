Wells thrilled by huge win as Aylesbury prevail in six-pointer

Sonny French curls home Aylesbury's opener at Barton. Photo by Mike Snell.

The 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Barton Rovers, secured thanks to a superb curling effort by Sonny French in the first-half and Tyriq Hunte’s strike in second-half stoppage time, lifted the Ducks two places in the table and five points clear of Rovers in the relegation zone.

And Wells felt the performance was the culmination of lots of hard work since his arrival at the club.

Advertisement

He said after the game: “We’ve said for the last month or so that we’ve really turned a corner and certainly I think we’re getting to where we want to be.

"It’s been hard at the football club in the last couple of months – going through a transition half way through a season is really hard so those three points are for everyone who has stuck by us.

"The supporters again were incredible, the board have been fantastic with me and patient and allowed me to get on with what I’ve needed to get on with, and the players – again it’s not been easy when a new gaffer comes in with different ideas – have worked really hard.”

On the game itself, Wells felt his side deserved the points.

Advertisement

He said: “I thought in the first-half we were very good and deserving of our lead. In the second I thought we might want to use the hill a bit more and make them defend but I didn’t think we did that maybe as well as Barton did in the first-half.

"But I didn’t think there was really any point where I felt we were really in any trouble. It’s one of those games where I don’t really want to dissect it, I just want to take the three points and enjoy them.”

Advertisement

Aylesbury now have two games in four days ahead with the visit of Hertford Town on Saturday, who sit two places and six points above Aylesbury in the table, then a trip to Hadley next Tuesday night who are tenth and seven points off a play-off place.