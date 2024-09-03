​Unbeaten Ducks stay at the top after draw

Morrison Hashii was on target again. Photo: Mike Snell.

​Aylesbury United’s unbeaten start to the season continued with a 1-1 draw at home to North Leigh on Saturday.

​The Ducks have won four and now drawn one of their opening five games, leaving them a point clear in the early standings although two of the clubs below them have a game in hand.

Saturday’s game saw North Leigh take the lead when Connor Barrett waltzed through the defence to score the opener.

But Aylesbury were level seven minutes later when the in-form Morrison Hashii headed home from a corner.

Charley Tuttle, son of Ducks boss Dave, was then sent off for Aylesbury in the second-half, but they held on to take another key point ahead of Saturday’s FA Trophy home tie at Wroxham.

*Aylesbury Vale Dynamoes suffered disappointment in the FA Cup on Saturday as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Bognor Regis Town.

They will host FC Romania in the league on Saturday.