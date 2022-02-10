Round-up - Big crowd expected as Risborough Rangers host Hadley

Bailey Osbourne scored for Risborough Rangers Development team PICTURE BY CHARLIE CARTER

There’s still no joy for Aylesbury United seeking to end their losing streak as they went down 4-0 to Biggleswade FC.

Ruing missed chances the Ducks were again left chasing the game and conceded two late goals against the run of play

But manager Ben Williams has strengthened his squad with the addition of former Northern Ireland youth international Tyrone Lewthwaite.

Ducks’ new signing striker Tyrone Lewthwaite is a former Northern Ireland Under 19 player PICTURE BY MIKE SNELL

The 21-year-old forward joins the Ducks from Bracknell Town, who he switched to in December.

He played for Northern Ireland seven times, scoring in a hat-trick against Slovakia in September 2018.

Mid-table Ducks visit fifth-placed Ware in the Southern League Division One Central on Saturday.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos continued their good form with a 1-1 draw with eighth-placed Arlesey Town in blustery conditions at the weekend.

Midfielder Matty Chew was in Dynamos’ starting 11 at the weekend PICTURES BY IAIN WILLCOCKS

Jake Baldwin scored Dynamos’ goal with a superb curling effort just before half time.

Arlesey’s equaliser came from the penalty spot after an accidental hand ball.

It was the first of five home games on the bounce for Steve Bateman’s side, who were beaten 1-0 by local rivals Leighton Town on Tuesday night.

Leighton, in third, are challenging for a promotion spot, with Dynamos currently tenth in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos' scorer Jake Baldwin celebrating his 25-yarder on Saturday

Harefield United, three places below, are next at the Greenfleets Stadium on Saturday.

The Development team lost their first League game since September, 4-1 to Uxbridge U23s, but stay top of the table going into their cup match at Wokingham & Emmbrook. Marcus Rivers was their scorer.

The U18s Floodlit team, missing a few key players, lost 2-0 to Leighton Town U18s.

U14s Dynamos won their Berks & Bucks Youth Cup game 8-2 at Haywards Way on Sunday against Didcot Town Youth. They are through to the final against Ascot on Sunday, March 6 at AFC Wallingford Town’s stadium.

Without a game last weekend, Risborough Rangers have dropped to second in the league, New Salamis leapfrogging them after winning 2-0 at Leverstock Green. But Rangers are only one point behind with two games in hand.

Rangers beat Leverstock Green 4-1 on Tuesday night, ahead of Saturday’s visit of high-flying Hadley in a huge game.

The club are anticipating a big crowd at the BEP Stadium and advise supporters to come early for the 3pm kick-off.

Rangers Development team drew 3-3 on Saturday after hosting Milton Keynes College Football Academy in a Division Two fixture after being 3-0 up.