Mixed start for Batchelor as Aylesbury United boss

​New Aylesbury United boss Paul Batchelor has had a mixed start to life back with the Ducks.

Batchelor was confirmed as having returned to the club, where he previously spent five years as first team coach, following his departure from Aylesbury Vale Dynamos last month, with former United boss Dave Tuttle having stepped aside to become club development officer.

A club statement announcing the move read: “Dave will support the training needs across all sections of the club. He also plans to visit local schools and offer free after-school training sessions.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Dave and his coaching team, Hamzah Collins, Ahmed El-Amir, and James Gibbs, for their dedication and hard work over the past 18 months.

“We’re pleased to welcome back Paul Batchelor as the new first team manager, along with his coaching team of former Ducks striker Danny Gray and Matt Kelloway.

"Although Batch has managed elsewhere in recent seasons, he never truly left AUFC, continuing to coach the Mini Ducks on Saturday mornings. His BASE Academy aligns closely with our future vision, and he will play a key role in the club’s development moving forward.”

Batchelor’s first game in charge saw United overcome Beaconsfield Town 3-2 last Tuesday before they then lost out 3-0 at home to Biggleswade Town on Sunday.

This weekend, United go to Ware in the SPL Division One Central before then hosting Welwyn Garden City next Wednesday night.

