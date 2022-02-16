Iain Willcocks' Aylesbury Vale Dynamos youth section round-up

Damian Eatwell giving the half time team talk in the Girls' game PICTURES BY IAIN WILLCOCKS

U18's Floodlit team were back to winning ways with a strong 6-1 win away at AFC Dunstable. Dynamos started slowly and conceded within 10 minutes. Dynamos then got into the game and captain for the day, Kris Collier scored to level the match and straight after he set up Jude Guest-Brainch to score. Half time Dynamos were 2-1 up, but should have been more.

Second half was one way traffic as Dynamos pushed forward. However Marc Weltenius in goal for Dynamos had to pull off a superb save to keep it 2-1 in the first few minutes.

Joe Hatton then arrived on the scene to bang in a goal after great work from Tafara Dube and Amir Shah.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

.

As the match entered the final quarter, Ethan Rose got his first goal for the club as he slotted home after more good work from Kris Collier to make it 4-1. Another goal from Kris Collier made it 5 and then he set up Jude Guest-Brainch for a thumping shot to make it a final score of 6-1.

The U18's team were back in action and lost by a solitary goal at home to the league leaders, Penn & Tylers Green.

Mike Borrett's U16's were finally back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at FC Cippenham. Two goals from new signing Kian McMillan sealed the victory. Dylan Eatwell and Kai Borrett with the assists.

The U15's Dynamos came unstuck at home to a decent Cookham Dean team, losing out 6-1. The U15's Youth team managed a hard earned 1-1 draw away to Chalfont Saints and they currently sit in 2nd place in Division 4. The result was even sweeter as goalkeeper, Max, saved a penalty as well.

.

The U15's Colts team had the best result in the age group, beating Hugheden Hawks 2-0 at their ground.

The U14's Dynamos were in cup action again, fresh from there B&B semi final victory. They faced a Division 3 team, Langley FC Youth in the League Cup. The Dynamos strength was too much for the Langley team and Woody's boys ran out comfortable 10-0 winners and through to the Quarter Finals.

The U14's Colts managed a 2-2 draw against Chalfont Saints Pythons in Division 4.

The U13's Athletic team are still on a long winning streak, this week managing to win 4-0 against AFC Lightning in the League Cup Quarter Final. They now face either Maidenhead or Ickenham in the Semi Finals.

.

The U13's Dynamos were away at Ruislip Rangers and were beaten 3-0 in Division 1 as they try to avoid relegation.

The U13's Youth team remain in mid table after a 2-1 win away at Chesham United and the U13's Colts had a tough fought 1-1 draw at local rivals, Aylesbury United in Division 4.

The U12's Youth team won 2-0 in awful conditions against Wendover. Some good football played in spells and a solid defensive performance was enough to secure the win.

The U12's Colts drew 0-0 against Prestwood, a few chances for both teams but neither could find the net.

.

Finally for the U12's, the Athletic team lost 5-1 to Aylesbury Town Corinthians in a wet, miserable match.

The U11's Dynamos have had a really tough season so far but finally all the training and determination paid off with a hugely impressive 8-2 win against Pitstone. A great team performance said Manager, Graham Goulding, all of them putting so much effort in. Young Dynamo, Edward, scored 4 of the goals with the others from Rio B, Alfie and Charlie.

The U11's Youth also won their game with a 4-0 win at Holmer Green.

The U9's Dynamos had a mixed bag of results against a resolute Penn & Tylers team. Winning 1 match, drawing 1 and losing 2 games.

The new U7's also had another match against local Aylesbury United and came away with an impressive 2 victories and 2 draws.

Finally, the AVDFC Girls team had only their third ever friendly as the Girls section continues to grow. They went to Haddenham Girls and battled well, eventually losing 4-0. Isla and Keira both unlucky not to score in the second half.

.