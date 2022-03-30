Field Shield frustration and joy in the ADL

Aylesbury Vikings Res v Prestwood Res

The penultimate ADL Cup Final line up is now confirmed after last weekends Semi Finals on a glorious sunny day

The Finalists will be two sides at the complete opposite end of the ADL Premier Division as Champions Hale Leys will face bottom side Long Marston.

Hale Leys left Elmhurst frustrated as a 4-3 win after extra time was Elmhursts' third semi final loss, all by a solitary goal. They did battle well against the side from a Division above, despite being 2-0 and 3-2 down they took the tie to extra time before a last gasp 119th minute winner saw Hale Leys through, Aston Goss with a hat-trick.

Long Marston have had a tough season, only managing to draw 1 game throughout the season; but left their best performances for this Cup as a 2-1 win at Prestwood gives them one more game for a potential swansong for their Gaffer. Prestwood took the lead inside 10 minutes and should have gone 2-0 ahead but for an excellent save from Man of the Match keeper Dan Mailes for Long Marston, tipping a shot onto the post. Marston soon equalised as Nick O'Donovan's header from a corner was tapped in by his brother Matt O'Donovan. Just before half time another corner was met on the edge of the both by Darius Fletcher to stroke home for the lead. Both sides tried to score in the second half and a late Prestwood onslaught almost took the game to extra time but Long Marston held on.

In the West Herts Cup, there was a 5-5- thrilling draw between Caddington and Wendover whilst Great Missenden were awarded three points from Kings Sports for a forfeit. Aylesbury Vikings battled well but went down 3-1 to Rio Rovers as the line up of the mini league is starting to take shape towards the Quarter Final potential draw.

In ADL League Action there were big wins at the top and bottom of Division One and big results in Division Two

The Chase for third place in Division One is still Elmhursts to lose with so many games in hand, however Rivets Sports are flying as they won a huge six pointer with AVD Sports to move within a point of them with a game in hand; Ryan Sunderland with a hat-trick. At the bottom Tetsworth Reserves grabbed their first win since the first weekend of January via goals from Jimmy Riley, Jamie Hill, Ben Crawford & Chris Kent in a 4-2 win over AWFC, thats no wins in March for the away side after a decent run previously. Tetty are now out of the relegation zone. Haddenham Utd pulled clear of the struggling 3 sides and have all but secured their stay in the Division with a 5-2 win Ludgershall who are now in the bottom two. Dylan Langley double, Matthew Featherstone , Kyle Hopkins and Kuran Kundhi. The final game saw Stoke Mandeville and Aylesbury Raiders share an entertaining 2-2 draw Liam Mayor and Ryan McMahon late on.