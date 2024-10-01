Dynamos win but Ducks lose on a mixed weekend

Jake Baldwin takes control for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos at Colney Heath. Photo: AVDFC.

​Aylesbury Vale Dynamos were in fine form as they won 3-0 at Colney Heath on Saturday.

But there was a first league defeat of the season for Aylesbury United, as they were finally beaten 1-0 at Stotfold in the SPL Division One Central.

Dynamos now sit ninth in the SSML Premier Division and proved too good for their St Albans-based hosts who are now five points below them.

Abu Khan fired over early on for Dynamos, then Alfie Anderson’s free-kick was wide of the target and another three minutes later was too high.

Jacob Williamson’s audacious 50-yard lob then dropped just wide as Dynamos continued to have the better of things, before Jake Baldwin saw two efforts go close and Dave Brown’s strike was saved as the game remained goalless at the break.

But early in the second-half, Khan raced clear and put in a fine cross for Baldwin to head home the opener.

Brown and Khan saw further efforts well saved, before Blaaze Lawrence was played in on goal and rounded the keeper, only for his shot to be cleared off the line.

But Rocco Tamplin soon doubled the lead on 71 minutes with a tap in after great work by Bakary Daffeh, before Khan was again the provider for Baldwin on 88 minutes with another cross that was headed home to round off a comprehensive win.

Dynamos are back at home this weekend when they host fifth-placed London Lions, before a home tie with Newport Pagnell in the BBFA Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

*Aylesbury United’s fine league form came to an end as they fell to the only goal of the game at Stotfold on Saturday.

Aylesbury had a goal disallowed in the first-half for a foul on the goalkeeper which was deemed very soft by the visitors, Luqman Kassim also shooting wide and Jack Hopwood making several fine stops at the other end.

Stotfold went in front just after half-time as Haroon Meriai netted from close range, and with Hopwood having to make more good saves before time was up, United were unable to do enough to take a point.

United were then due to go to Barnet to take on Hadley on Tuesday night, after this week’s Bucks Herald went to press.

They then return to action on Sunday when Ware are the visitors, again in the SPL Division One Central. ​