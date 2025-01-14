​Dynamos return to action with win over Harpenden

Bakary Daffeh netted twice in Saturday's win. Photo: AVDFC.

​Aylesbury Vale Dynamos made it three wins out of three in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division as they won 4-2 at Harpenden Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was one of few to survive the frozen conditions, with Harpenden’s 3G surface proving key to the game going ahead, as a fixture that was due to be Dynamos’ home game was relocated to Harpenden in order to help ease the backlog Dynamos face with this only having been their 15th league game of the season so far.

With Dynamos still designated as the home team, it was they who fell behind four minutes in when Harpenden scored following a corner through Hadley Gleeson with Aylesbury claiming a foul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Dynamos got level when Blaaze Lawrence was sent through and he finished well.

That was how it stayed until half-time, then just after the break Harpenden were reduced to ten men when Jason Beck was sent off for a poor challenge on Bakary Daffeh.

After Terry Griffiths then headed Dynamos in front, Harpenden quickly equalised through Kyle Rahho.

But Daffeh would then take centre stage as he first ran through on goal to put Dynamos back in front on the hour mark, before rounding off the win in stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dynamos were due to go to Binfield in the County Cup on Tuesday (14th) before then visiting Shefford Town & Campton on Saturday.

*Aylesbury United’s game with Stotfold was postponed on Saturday and they next go to Hertford Town this weekend.

​