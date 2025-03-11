​Dynamos are too good for Colney while United lose out

Aylesbury United's Pow Raposo in action against Thame. Pic: Mike Snell.

​Aylesbury Vale Dynamos returned to winning ways with a 2-0 success at home to Colney Heath on Saturday.

​Goals from Justin Jenkins and Max Sato did the damage as Dynamos continue their attempts to make up a considerable fixture backlog in the SSML Premier Division.

Ahead of the home game against Biggleswade United on Tuesday after this week’s Herald had gone to press, Dynamos were in 12th place and 14 points off the play-off places, but they had at least four games in hand on most of the sides above them.

A congested end to the season awaits, including four games in the final seven days of the campaign.

Next up is a home game with Arlesey Town on Saturday, before a Gladwish Challenge Trophy semi-final with London Lions on Tuesday and home league game with Wormley Rovers two days later.

*Aylesbury United were beaten 3-0 at home by Thame United on Saturday.

They next play at Flackwell Heath next Tuesday night.