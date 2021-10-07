Ducks boss Williams proud despite FA Cup exit

Action from Aylesbury United's FA Cup loss to Ebbsfleet United. Picture by Mike Snell

Ben Williams was a proud man after Aylesbury United’s Emirates FA Cup run was ended by National League North side Ebbsfleet United.

Despite being two steps lower on the non-League ladder, the Ducks produced a heroic defensive display with Archie Davis outstanding in the home goal.

In the end, one goal decided it as the higher-ranked visitors secured a 1-0 success when Kieran Monlouis curled home a fine strike seven minutes into the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fears of the floodgates opening were dispelled as the Ducks continued their valiant performance and they came so close to an equaliser in the dying minutes, but a ball across the six-yard box eluded a number of attackers before a relieved Fleet defence managed to clear their lines.

Boss Williams conceded Ebbsfleet were deserved winners but he was full of praise for his team’s efforts.

“I’m proud as punch, they put in a great shift,” Williams said.

“To a man, they held the game plan which was to frustrate and deny them chances and I think we did that.

“Unfortunately, one great goal has done us. We had a few chances but, on the balance of play, they deserved to go through.

“We went toe-to-toe with a National League South team and all the lads can hold their heads high.

“We have had a great cup run and I am proud of the players with the effort and commitment they have shown.

“The cup run has been enjoyable, we have entertained and scored some goals. It’s been great.”

The Ducks suffered a defeat last night (Wednesday) as they were beaten 2-1 at home by FC Romania in the first round of the Southern League Challenge Cup.