Ducks and Dynamos both win to maintain good form

Jake Baldwin (right) challenges for the ball in Saturday's win for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos. Photo: AVDFC.

​Aylesbury United continued their fine unbeaten start to the new season with another win in the SPL Division One Central on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They saw off Hertford Town 2-0 to maintain top spot, with five wins from their six games so far.

Ben Peters and Ben Stallard got the goals to give United the points, with United now facing a free weekend before their next game at Stotfold on September 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Aylesbury Vale Dynamos have not lost in the league since August 10 and continued their good form away at Harpenden with a 4-1 win on Saturday.

Five minutes in, Harpenden caught Dynamos sleeping and Danny Webb scored a simple header past Oscar Cole to give them an early advantage.

A couple of minutes later and Dynamos were all square again, Jayden Moore with a superb run and cross where Jake Baldwin was waiting to tap it home.

On 12 minutes, Dynamos led with Moore the architect again as he raced down the left wing, skinned the defender and whipped in a cross where Bakary Daffeh was waiting to smash it hom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole managed to pull off a great save to keep the Dynamos ahead, then 17 minutes in and Moore was at it again, as he beat his marker easily and was fouled inside the box to give Dynamos a penalty. Baldwin happily sent the keeper the wrong way.

Aidan Ackah-Sanzah saw a shot go too high, then Jacob Williamson’s effort was deflected for a corner and Moore fired over the top before the break.

There was still time for Cole to pull off a fine save to deny a free-kick right on half-time.

On 69 minutes Dynamos put the game to bed. Abu Khan raced down the right wing and pinged a cross to the back post where Moore arrived to score his first goal for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 72nd minute, Harpenden’s Ryan Plowright told the referee what he thought of him and got a yellow card and sin bin, but then as he walked off the pitch had an altercation with the assistant referee and subsequently got a red card.

Dynamos then saw things out to seal a comfortable three points.

Dynamos were due to host MK Irish on Tuesday after the Herald went to press, then go to Cockfosters in the league on Saturday.

​