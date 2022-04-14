Dexter's great Posactive cards idea to help young footballers
Aylesbury’s Dexter Beattie, who plays for Luton Town U11s, has come up with a great idea to help young footballers like him to express their feelings through a series of positive mindset cards you hang from your sports bag.
He was featured on BBC’s Look East last month showing players and staff his POSACTIVE project, to help other youngsters to communicate their feelings.
"I didn't really have a way of expressing myself when I didn't feel great so it's a way to help children like me because sport is a good way to express yourself,” he said.
"They are cards which can show how you feel, so if you are having a bad day you can pick out a card to make you better."
Dexter and his mum Clare have chosen to donate 10% of all sales to CHUMS Charity, based in Bedfordshire and Luton. As part of a whole range of services they run, they offer a football programme (Recreational Service - CHUMS).
More at: www.pos-active.co.uk