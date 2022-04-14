Dexter's great Posactive cards idea to help young footballers

Dexter with his Posactive cards

He was featured on BBC’s Look East last month showing players and staff his POSACTIVE project, to help other youngsters to communicate their feelings.

"I didn't really have a way of expressing myself when I didn't feel great so it's a way to help children like me because sport is a good way to express yourself,” he said.

"They are cards which can show how you feel, so if you are having a bad day you can pick out a card to make you better."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...