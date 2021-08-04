Aylesbury United under 10s celebrate completing first post-lockdown season

Aylesbury United under 10s celebrated the end of their belated post-lockdown season with a much-needed party.

The young footballing dynamos weren't able to play competitive matches until May due to Covid-enforced precautions.

Flip Out Aylesbury put on a free party for the budding footballers which was open to all 30 members of the under 10s squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury Under 10s

The activity centre also provided invitations to 40 people related to the football squad. It also offered discounts for any parents, guardians or siblings who fancied joining in the activities.

A Flip Out spokesperson said: "We’re delighted to show recognition to such a wonderful local team. Over the past 12 months we’ve seen the hard work that Aylesbury FC Under 10s (now under 11s) have put in, helping local charities wherever possible.

"We decided it was time to return the favour and host their end of season celebrations in our latest Flip Out Family Entertainment Centre, a minor token gesture for their sincere local efforts. We look forward to welcoming the group back again in the near future."

Whilst team sports was disallowed due to social-distancing measures and a need to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Team awards

The Aylesbury United boys raised thousands for the NHS. Providing a £2,500 donation to Ward 8 of Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

The under 10 team ran a series of fundraising activities coming out of the first lockdown. These included: raffles, a sponsored head shave and much more.

On the pitch the bumper squad competed in a late starting season in May, the lads were split into three seven-a-side teams that competed across three leagues.

Next season everything gets bigger, they'll be playing 9-aside matches on bigger pitches in bigger goals as they continue their footballing education.

Flip Out Aylesbury

One of the parents, Danielle Moss detailed the successful party, saying: "On the day the staff could not of helped us more, I dealt with Andy and Grace who bent over backwards to help us and make sure the party went smoothly.

"We had three hours of playing then all the boys were given food in a party room where we played music and the boys were singing and dancing. We then set up the cafe area for our annual award ceremony. Again, this was a first for flip out and was an amazing ceremony."

After two chaotic, disrupted years of learning the beautiful game every boy was granted a trophy, but some players were singled out for special awards.

The special awards winners are listed below:

Team 1

Manager's player - Billy Moss -Hall

Player's player - Charlie Orchard

Supporter's player - Lucas Rickard

Team spirited - Tommy Shurey

Team 2

Manager's player - Freddie Streeter

Player's player - Ethan Briggs

Supporter's player - Lorenza Dagostino

Team spirited - Ethan Hollihead

Team 3

Manager's player - William Brown

Player's player - Harvey Mather

Supporter's player - Austin Smith

Team spirited - Zac Green

All five coaches of the three teams, Craig, Poppy, Lee, Pete and Paul, also received awards for keeping the squad together during a uniquely testing period.

Danielle added: "To see the Dads, Mums, Nans, Grandads and siblings altogether having so much fun was the best and we can’t thank Flip Out enough.