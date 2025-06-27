Aylesbury United Football Club calls on council to give teams long-term local base

Aylesbury United Football Club is calling on the council to reach an agreement that would see the Ducks have a new base in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman of Aylesbury United Graham Read wants the club to agree a long-term deal with Bucks Council to lease out Fairford Leys Pavilion.

He made this pitch following a successful intercounty tournament that was played across the pitches by the building in Fairford Leys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Read wants to agree a long-term lease of the site to allow junior teams to train and play matches at the facilities. He believes that giving the club an area to host events and play regularly in Aylesbury could help with the campaign to ‘Bring the Ducks Home’.

One of the Ducks' junior teams at Aylesbury's festival of football

Bucks Council has said it is ‘supportive’ to agreeing long-term leases with grassroots organisations.

Aylesbury United Juniors hosted a two-day tournament involving 7,000 participants and teams from neighbouring counties, and further afield in Surrey, London and Kent, earlier this month. This was for Aylesbury United Juniors’ annual ‘Festival of Football’ event, which the club chairman believes may have been the biggest event held in the town this year.

Mr Read said the one consistent piece of negative feedback the club received was regarding “the unused building people passed on their way in and out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Aylesbury United (Juniors) are vigorously seeking to take a lease on the defunct, money pit of a pavilion at Fairford Leys, that must have cost thousands to build, now being left derelict. Not to mention the ongoing drain of taxpayers' money to keep it closed!

Another youth team that took part in the mega football tournament

"The weekend demonstrated we need a base in Aylesbury, we have the knowledge, enthusiasm and financial stability to take on the lease at Fairford leys. We can save the Council money. We can get the repairs done, and get the building back into use at NO cost to the Council. We can open a ‘Café in the Park’ which will be a benefit to all the visitors and dog walkers that currently use the park. We are doing our bit to fly the flag for Aylesbury, please help us to continue.”

Bucks Council says repair work has been authorised and it is hoped that the pavillion will be fully operational by September.

Councillor Peter Brazier said: “The council is aware of the club’s aspirations for Fairford Leys and officers met with Aylesbury United Junior Football Club and the Berks & Bucks FA along with other local clubs recently to discuss their proposals. As set out in our leisure facilities strategy, the council will support grass roots organisations to take on long-term leases for playing pitches and pavilions, where this will deliver benefits to residents and users and increase sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also pleased to confirm that, following the completion of initial repair works to the Fairford Leys pavilion as a result of damage from a burst pipe, we have now commissioned the final works needed to bring the pavilion back into operation. We anticipate this will be in time for the start of the next season in early September.”