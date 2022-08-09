Aylesbury United boss praises squad after FA Cup victory gets season under way

Aylesbury's Evans Lamboh with an early strike at goal during Saturday's tie. Photo by Mike Snell.

The 2-0 extra-preliminary round win at Somerset side Ashton & Backwell on Saturday came thanks to goals from Dave O’Connor and Pierce McNamara.

They’ll now host Oxfordshire side Ardley United in the preliminary around on August 20.

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel after the tie, Williams said: “It’s fantastic and I’m so happy. It’s been a tough pre-season but the boys put their bodies on the line today.

"We’ve got a lot of injuries and three or four are taped up, strapped up or have ice on them and during the game they picked up a load as well.

"I thought we controlled the game for most of it – they had a couple of breakaway efforts and I think later on we should have had quite a few more goals but that’s part of tidying up and the most important thing todya was getting the win and into the next round.

"It’s a difficult day as we’ve travelled on the coach, got a bumpy pitch – which all pitches are at the moment and it’s not a reflection on here – and we needed that kind of desire and effort that we saw today to win a game of football.

"I thought the boys showed that they wanted to win which is most important, whereas in pre-season you don’t generally have to show it. We dug deep and fought really hard.”

Aylesbury now prepare to begin their Southern League Division One Central campaign this weekend at Harlow Town, before a home game with Kidlington next Tuesday night.

Williams said: “We need to get a few reinforcements in for Saturday because we picked up three injuries so we’ll patch the boys up and get out there and give our all yet again.”

Williams has since added young MK Dons striker Ryan Holmes to the club on loan.

Holmes joined the Dons in August 2020 and played against the Ducks for Kidlington last season while on work experience with the Greens. He is a former youth international with Wales, captaining the side at under-14.