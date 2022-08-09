Emmerson Boyce leads new bid to turn former Aylesbury golf club into new football stadium

A potential new stadium means, Aylesbury United could once again play its home games in the town.

Currently, the team is based at Meadow Ground in Chesham.

The Ducks were evicted from the now dormant Buckingham Road venue in 2006.

Former Premier League footballer, Aylesbury-born Emmerson Boyce (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Aylesbury Town Council announced this morning that it has sent a proposal to the current owners of the land.

The town council says it has held talks for over two years about how best to deliver a new sports hub that would serve the Aylesbury community.

High profile support for the scheme has been secured with Aylesbury-born former FA Cup winning captain, Emmerson Boyce on board with the project.

Under the current plans the hybrid sports site would be managed by the town council.

Other suggested facilities include an indoor sports hall and education centre.

The town council hopes that facilities could be used by women’s and disability sport teams as well as Aylesbury’s best-known football team.

This includes Aylesbury Netball Clubs who have struggled to find suitable indoor facilities that would allow the organisation to expand.

Honorary Freeman of the Parish of Aylesbury, Emmerson said: “I am the proud ambassador of the Aylesbury Community Project and I truly believe that a new, captivating sporting facility will inspire the next generation of future stars.

“We are all aware of the power of sport and how much it can make an immense difference and positive impact on the community. Being a Trustee of Wigan Community Trust and running my own foundation, I know first-hand that a new sporting facility could see a safe and friendly environment for young sportspeople to learn, develop and master their own skills.”

As well as the current owners HS2 has been contacted about the potential new facility.

Aylesbury Town Council Leader, Richard Lloyd, said: “As a Town Council, we want to take the lead for the people of Aylesbury. We want to improve our residents’ opportunities for sport in our area, now more than ever after the England’s Lionesses inspiring and successful Euros 2022 campaign. Not only this, but we are keen to seize the chance to preserve a site for the community.

“We are grateful to have the backing from Aylesbury’s own Emmerson Boyce and hope others will support our proposal too. I would also like to thank the Ernest Cook Trust, HS2 and EKFB for their help in advancing this proposal.”