Aylesbury MP among hundreds to vote against free-to-air Premier League football proposal

Aylesbury’s MP was among hundreds of politicians to vote against proposals calling for Premier League football matches to air on terrestrial television.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Kyrke-Smith was one of 340 MPs to vote against an amendment calling for at least 10 matches to air on free-to-air television each season.

Proposals put forward by the Liberal Democrat Party would have added a clause to the Football Governance Bill mandating that broadcasters must air 10 Premier League matches per season, plus the League Cup Final and Championship, League One and League Two play-off finals on freeview channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many football fans have expressed their annoyance at the vote on social media, highlighting the high costs of sports subscription packages in the UK.

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith was among many MPs to vote against the proposal. Photo from Aylesbury Labour

Labour MPs, like Aylesbury’s representative, voted down the measures which Conservatives abstained from supporting or rejecting.

Under-Secretary of State for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth, Stephanie Peacock, said the Government was happy with the current balance between free-to-air sporting events and those kept behind the paywall.

"On free-to-air TV in new clause 3, the Government believe that the current list of events works well and strikes an appropriate balance between giving access to sporting events and allowing sports to maximise broadcasting revenue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She noted that football fans can watch parts of the FA Cup, including the final and semi-finals on terrestrial channels. And added that the expensive international subscription models used to sell the Premier League help ‘raise billions of pounds annually, which is invested back into the pyramid’.

Ahead of yesterday’s vote, the Liberal Democrat politician who put forward the amendment, Max Wilkinson, said: "For too long, the jewel in the crown of British football has been locked behind an expensive barrier that keeps fans out while lining the pockets of broadcasters.”

Amendments to the Football Governance Bill were submitted in connection with plans for an independent regulator to be brought into English football, which continue to progress through Parliament. Proposals for a regulator have been examined by politicians in response to clubs’ attempts to vacate the Premier League to join a European Super League in 2021.

An independent watchdog would have the power to influence decision-making across the top five leagues of English football.