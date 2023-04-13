Aylesbury & District League.

Whether it’s the title, promotion or relegation, a number of sides are slowing ebbing away as the Aylesbury & District League enters its final four weeks and games run out.

In the ADL Premier Division the title will likely go to the final day. The chase for third is on as Prestwood won again, this time 6-2 away at Rivets Sports, FC Bierton stay ahead of them by one goal now as they beat Tring Athletic Zebras 2-1 with Ian Pearce and Kris Byrnes scoring.

Tring remain in the bottom two and need a miracle to stay up, having just one game left. Toqeer Titans and Thame B shared a 2-2 draw that should keep both sides up. Jordan Lawrence and James Hickling netting for Thame.

In Division One it should just be deciding the title between Aylesbury Vale and AWFC after the latter beat St Leonard’s 2-1, Ricky Gomes and Dan Jones scoring.

AW are six points behind with three games in hand; two of those are against Haddenham Utd who lost their second game in a week 5-2 at home to FC Aristocrat which all but ends their promotion hopes, Tom Burton with a brace for The Ari.

At the bottom, Kings Sports’ players will be looking forward to their cup final as they reappeared to help them grab their first ADL win 8-1 over Thame D, Tomi Anifowoshe and Conor Diggin both with hat-tricks.

In Division Two the four teams chasing promotion still battle it out and it may come down to games between the sides. Stoke Mandeville Reserves have played more games so can only just win their games they have left, a 3-1 win over fellow title chasers Potten End a start. Potten are now eight points behind with three games in hand.

Prestwood Reserves remain second on goal difference as they unconvincingly beat Aylesbury Hornets 3-2. AWFC Reserves, high on confidence after their two cup wins, saw off Wingrave Development 9-2 away; they are nine points off top spot with two games in hand thanks to goals from Eliott Johnson (4), Rhys Cairnie 3, Joe Stroud and Kyle White.

The final game saw Wendover Reserves all but secure sixth place with a 3-1 win over Oving Reserves, Callum Thomas, Dan Bell and Hossam Fowlie on the scoresheet.

In the cups, our last Final is almost confirmed, Wendover beating Elmhurst 3-2 in the Presidents League Cup thanks to a Tristan Hardy double and Bruno Passaro goal.

They will face either AVD Sports or Great Missenden who meet this weekend.