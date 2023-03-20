Aylesbury comeback pleases boss Wells

​The victory moves them 14 points clear of FC Romania, who sit in the one and only relegation slot, and with eight games for the Ducks left to play their safety is all but assured.

It also means they have only lost once in their last seven league games as they’ve edged away from danger.

Saturday’s victory came despite Aylesbury having fallen behind to Ben Stevens’ early goal, as Ethan Holt levelled on half-time and Mark Riddick struck a winner with six minutes left.

Mark Riddick celebrates scoring the winning goal in front of Aylesbury's fans. Photo: Mike Snell.

And manager Jack Wells was pleased with the response after a poor first-half.

He said: “I think the first-half was probably the worst 45 since the day at Biggleswade [3-0 down at half-time in a 4-1 defeat] and we all know what happened there, but I said to the lads that we've come a long way in the last six weeks or so and it’s really important that we learn from that, which I think we have been progressively over the last few weeks.

"We’ve been getting better and better but I challenged a few in there and said we have to do something a bit different.

"The performances the boys put in for the second-half was superb and I’m really pleased to come away with the points.

"I have to give massive credit to Ethan Holt as since he's come in he’s given us something different.

"When you look at him and his build you forget he’s only 17 but I thought he was outstanding.”

Aylesbury are back in action on Saturday when they host Walthamstow, before then going to Hadley next Tuesday night. Walthamstow sit in the play-off places while Hadley still have an outside chance of a top five finish.

Wells added: “[The win at Kempston] is massive because while we didn’t play other teams around us picked up points and through no fault of our own we got dragged back into it so for the boys to have done what they’ve done today is massive.