ADL Round-up: Duo reach Thomas Field Shield semi-finals

​There was more focus on the cups last weekend, this time the Thomas Field Shield as one semi-final was confirmed between Great Missenden and Wingrave.

Missenden saw off FC Bierton, who face them in a Marsworth semi-final this weekend, 3-1 the score this time.

Wingrave were bravely held 0-0 by DIvision Two Aylesbury Hornets for 25 minutes before George Morris ran riot, 3-0 the half-time lead and 8-0 by full-time as he netted five times.

ADL round-up.

AVD Sports beat Ludgershall 3-1 to seal their last four place thanks to a Daniel Boeteng hat-trick.

The Sheffield Jackman quarter-final saw Haddenham Utd upset by Potten End 2-0 before the game was abandoned in the final minutes.

King Sports’ cup exploits also continued as they won their Christian Charity Cup game 2-1 away at Wycliffe, Dean Porter scoring the winner with 15 minutes left after their keeper Jamie Hillyer kept them in the game.

Our first cup final is also confirmed as Marsh Gibbon saw off Stewkley 4-0 in the Oving Village Cup. They will face Wingrave on Easter Monday.

In league action the battle to avoid the drop in the Premier Division is on as Prestwood won again, this time 2-1 away at Toqeer Titans, Ishmael Ehui and Joe Wedell on target.

Four points now separate five teams. Wendover grabbed an important point holding Elmhurst to a 1-1 draw. Tring Athletic Zebras are running out of games as a 2-1 loss to Thame B puts them at risk, while Thame are also looking over their shoulder so were thankful for Ryan Binnee's brace.

In Division One the title race was blown even wider open as AWFC beat leaders Aylesbury Vale 2-1, meaning they are now six points behind with three games in hand as James Stevens came off the bench to instantly score the winner.

Haddenham Utd are now back in the fold as are Oving who beat St Leonards 4-2 to keep their hopes alive; Josh Dance with another hat-trick.

In Division Two it’s still any one from five as all those chasing down the top two spaces won. Prestwood Reserves needed their substitutes Ryan Coker and Phil Burnett to score and come from behind at lowly Wingrave Development to win 2-1.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves saw off Wendover Reserves 4-0 to remain second, Tony Castielli, George Sirbu, Jay Hollihead and Charlie Davies on target, whilst Thame C beat Oving Reserves 4-2.

