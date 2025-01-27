Focus on Marsworth Cup in Aylesbury and District Football League

A full weekend of games saw the focus on the Marsworth Senior and Reserve Cup quarter-finals.

On the Senior section, Stoke Mandeville were finally defeated for the first time (except cup finals) since November 2023 as old foes Great Missenden beat them 2-1, a late Graham Stevenson goal seeing them through.

The other semi-final is a repeat of last year’s final as holders Aston Clinton beat AWAC 1-0 and Oving eased past Tring Athletic A 8-0, Josh Dance netting five goals.

In the Marsworth Reserve Cup a repeat of last season’s final is on as holders Stoke Mandeville Reserves beat Rivets Reserves 6-1, Harvey Fenn with a hat-trick. They will face Tring Corries U23s who beat Wingrave Development 3-0.

Wendover eased past Wing Development 7-2. Hossam Fowlie, Rob Monk, Harley Richardson, Callum Thomas, Joe Thurley and Leo Westbrook (2) scoring.

Stewkley were taken to extra time by Aylesbury Hornets Reserves before an eventual 3-1 win.

In League Action AWFC moved back to second place in the Premier Division with a 5-2 win over Wendover, Tom Shephed (2) Aaron Wilkinson, Joe Walls and Connor Briggs scoring.

In Division One, Aylesbury Hornets dropped points drawing 1-1 with neighbours Aylesbury FC, Marcus Williment with their goal.

Aylesbury Hearts are back in the race with another win, 2-1 away at St Leonard's to move clear in third. At the bottom Thame B beat Aylesbury Royals 4-0, Kareem Sulaiman, Bukunmi Maxwell, Alex Booth and Matthew Hills netting. Chesham Youth beat Haddenham Utd 4-1.

Division Two leaders AVD Warriors thrashed Quainton 9-1, Kai Borrett with a hat-trick as six goals came in the second half.

Oving Reserves remain second with a 1-0 win at Chearsley; Jay Williams with the first half goal.

Plough Penguins were made to work hard by AVTT Reserves who took the lead via Ryan Sunderland before Jamie Stringer equalised. Dan Nicholls and Jamie Gaffney made it 3-1 before a late Sunderland reply.

Steeple and Ludgershall beat Thame C 4-0, Matthew Gibbs, Gareth Dench (2) and Jason Davies on target.