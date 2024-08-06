Dynamos progress in the FA Cup

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos were 1-0 winners at Flackwell Heath on Saturday to progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

Both teams started well and created some early chances. Exaucee Buenga making an important challenge early on and Jake Baldwin forcing a decent save at the other end.

With less than ten minutes on the clock a decent long range effort was tipped over by Oscar Cole as Flackwell threatened.

​The breakthrough came on 15 minutes as Jamie Williamson played a delightful ball over the top where Alfie Anderson was racing through on goal. He unleashed a powerful shot into the bottom corner to open the scoring.

Goalscorer Alfie Anderson in action during Saturday's win.

Anderson was causing Flackwell problems with his skill and speed and he won a free kick on the left flank. He swung the ball in and Jordan Jenkins rose highest but headed over.

​Before the half time whistle, Flackwell had a couple of chances which Cole was equal to.

Flackwell came out strong in the early stages of the second half and Jenkins and Exaucee were on hand to clear up defensively.

Sub Rheon Pascal then sent Baldwin through on goal but his shot whistled inches wide of the post.

Blaaze Lawrence in action

Then with minutes remaining Dynamos had another great chance as Dave Brown won the ball and played Blaaze Lawrence through on goal but he pulled the shot wide of the mark, but progress was safely assured.

Dynamos will next play host to Potton United in the SSMFL Premier Division on Saturday.