Weakened Town suffer Stoke Green thrashing

A weakened Buckingham team suffered a heavy 180 run defeat at Stoke Green on Saturday as they remained in a relegation fight heading towards the business end of the season.

Buckingham won the toss on Saturday and asked their hosts to bat first. It quickly turned into the wrong decision as the Stoke Green openers took the attack to the bowlers.

Both Aatish Anthathi and Gurveer Singh rode their luck as they benefited from dropped catches but also managed to evade the fielders with their attacking play.

Singh started the quicker before being overtaken by Anthathi who brought up his half century from just 31 deliveries. Singh’s own half century took 54 balls as the pair put on an opening partnership of 136 in 19 overs.

Subo Sriyarathne eventually made the breakthrough when Anthathi was well caught by Dan Blacktopp on the boundary for 76 (58 balls). In his next over Sriyarathne had the new batsman caught at slip, again by Blacktopp as Buckingham slowed the rate for the first time.

They had no further successes before lunch though as Stoke Green went to the break 178 for 2.

After lunch Sriyarathne claimed his third when Karanpreet Singh was judged to have edged the ball down the leg side for 31.

Skipper Gagan Singh joined Gurveer Singh and the scoring rate quickly increased. The pair put on 70 in just seven overs as Gurveer Singh brought up a 99 ball century to the delight of his team mates.

Buckingham were ringing the changes and debutant Joseph Fallon claimed a wicket in his second over as Gurveer Singh was finally dismissed for 105.

Gagan Singh kept attacking though with a 29 ball half century and eventually falling to Jake Tarling for 70 from 38 balls with the score past 300.

Boundaries continued to flow before Stoke Green declared on 329 for 6 from just 45 overs.

With a minimum of 65 overs left in the match Buckingham began the run chase strongly through Dylan Van Der Westhuizen and Adam King. They put on 57 in less than 14 overs and despite the big total there were some early signs of frustration amongst the Stoke Green fielders.

The introduction of Passikku Madusanka and Zulfiqar Butt changed things though. They took three wickets apiece in a spell which saw Buckingham lose six wickets for 38 runs in 12 overs. Van Der Westhuizen and King both fell for 30 and no else other than Tarling made double figures in the top seven, Buckingham going to tea on 95 for 6.

After tea Tarling and Rahil Zaman attempted to give the innings some respectability. Tarling had made 29 when he was adjudged to have gloved a ball to short leg off Gurveer Singh.

The end came quickly after that as Madusanka completed his five wicket haul (5 for 57) with two wickets in two balls and Gurveer Singh took the last wicket as Buckingham were bowled out for 149, Zaman finishing 23 not out.

Stoke Green

A. Anthathi c Blacktopp b Sriyarathne 76 (58)

Gurveer Singh c Phillips b Fallon 105 (108)

R. Nadeem c Blacktopp b Sriyarathne 7 (6)

K. Singh+ c King b Sriyarathne 31 (36)

Gagan Singh* c Sriyarathne b Tarling 70 (38)

N. Janed c Zaman b Tarling 18 (13)

A. Dogra Not Out 9 (10)

M. Latif Not Out 3 (3)

Extras (1b, 3lb, 2w, 4nb) 10

Total 329-6 dec.

45 overs

FoW: 136-1 (Anthathi, 19.1); 152-2 (Nadeem, 21.2); 198-3 (K. Singh, 31.1); 268-4 (Gurveer Singh, 38.1); 308-5 (Gagan Singh, 41.5); 322-6 (Janed, 43.4)

O. Phillips 10-0-56-0 (1w)

J. Tarling 8-1-73-2

R. Zaman 2-0-26-0 (1nb)

S. Sriyarathne 12-0-70-3

J. Clark 8-0-59-0 (1nb)

J. Fallon 5-0-41-1 (1w)

Buckingham

D. Van Der Westhuizen b Madusanka 30 (44)

A. King*+ c Gagan Singh b Butt 30 (56)

J. Clark c Madusanka b Butt 0 (3)

J. Tuffin b Madusanka 8 (9)

D. Blacktopp c Dogra b Butt 1 (11)

J. Tarling c Dogra b Gurveer Singh 29 (40)

J. Purchase c Dhillon b Madusanka 1 (12)

R. Zaman Not Out 23 (44)

O. Phillips b Madusanka 0 (1)

S. Sriyarathne lbw b Madusanka 0 (1)

J. Fallon c Nadeem b Gurveer Singh 5 (9)

Extras (16b, 6lb) 22

Total 149 all out

38.2 overs

FoW: 57-1 (Van Der Westhuizen, 13.5); 60-2 (Clark, 14.4); 73-3 (Tuffin, 17.4); 73-4 (King, 18.6); 95-6 (Purchase, 25.2); 127-7 (Tarling, 32.6); 128-8 (Phillips, 33.5); 128-9 (Sriyarathne, 33.6); 149-10 (Fallon, 38.2)

M. Latif 6-0-16-0

Gagan Singh 5-0-22-0

P. Madusanka 14-2-57-5

Z. Butt 10-4-19-3

Gurveer Singh 3.2-0-13-2

Stoke Green won by 180 runs.

Buckingham – 3 points

Stoke Green – 25 points