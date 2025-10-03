Community spirit shines at inaugural Race the Light in Wendover Woods

Runners setting of the on the Race the Light trail run in Wendover Woods.

Despite heavy rain throughout the day, the skies cleared just in time for the launch of Race the Light, a brand-new trail running event that brought hundreds of runners to Wendover Woods in August.

Hosted by local running race organiser, Runaway Racing, in partnership with the Chilterns Neuro Centre, the event combined challenging courses with a powerful cause – raising funds to support people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes.

The popular event was fully booked and a capacity crowd of 400 participants pulled on their running kit to race through the stunning Wendover trails, raising an amazing £4,000 for the Chilterns Neuro Centre.

Located in the beautiful surroundings of the Chiltern Hills, just a stone’s throw from the Chilterns Neuro Centre, the event brought together runners of all ages and abilities, with race options including 10k or 5k trails and an accessible 1.5k trail, suitable for people in wheelchairs.

The 10k headline race showcased fierce performances:

Men’s Winner: Morgan Maxwell (Hillsborough and Rivelin Running Club) – 40:03

Women’s Winner: Jodie Digby – 46:16

The 5k race also delivered exciting finishes:

Men’s Winner: Harry Metherell (Dacorum Athletics Club) – 23:01

Women’s Winner: Karina Wells (Fordy Runs Running Club) – 28:46

“This event shows how a sense of community and shared purpose can make a tangible difference to the lives others,” said Danielle Medd, Fundraising Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “Funds raised will help us to continue to provide life-changing treatments and services to people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes. Following on from the incredible success of Race the Light, I anticipate this event will become an annual feature in the charity’s fundraising calendar.”

“This year’s Race the Light was a real celebration of community spirit, with runners of all abilities taking on the tough and hilly course in support of a fantastic local cause,” said Chris Bradley, Director of Runaway Racing. “Events like this not only bring people together in a fun and positive way, but also make a real difference by raising vital funds for the Chilterns Neuro Centre.”

A special highlight was the 1.5k accessible route, designed for participants with mobility challenges, including wheelchair users, ensuring everyone had the opportunity to take part and push their limits.

“Race the Light was really inspiring and motivational for me,” said Sam Purvis, competitor in the accessible route. “As someone who was quite sporty and active before I had brain surgery and a stroke, I found it really hard not being able to play sport. I was so pleased at being able to do something for the Chilterns Neuro Centre… and myself. I was buzzing! It proved to me and others that I could do it and brain injuries don’t have to stop you.”

The Chilterns Neuro Centre extends its deepest gratitude to major sponsor, Trekinetic, supplier of ultra-light wheelchairs designed for all terrains, and to Runaway Racing, who partnered with the Centre and were instrumental in the success of the event.

“Trekinetic were delighted to support Runaway Racing Chilterns Neuro Centre at this year’s Race the Light event,” said Ed Spindle, Commercial Director at Trekinetic. “Accessibility and inclusivity are at the heart of what we do, so it was fantastic to see participants of all abilities enjoying the course – including those using our Trekinetic all-terrain wheelchairs on the accessible route. It’s events like this that showcase the power of community, and we’re proud to have played our part.”

For full race results, visit runawayracing.com and to learn more about the Chilterns Neuro Centre and its life changing work, visit chilternsneurocentre.org