Celebrations all round in the Aylesbury District League

Plough Penguins vs Haddenham Utd

Last weekend's ADL League and Cup programme left a number of sides celebrating into the festive break with some huge wins, cup upsets and a full set of fixtures.

St Leonard's are flying the ADL Flag in the Herts Junior Cup and moved impressively into the semi-finals with a 5-2 win over Bushey Rangers, Reece Mills with a hat-trick.

In the Berks and Bucks Charles Twelvetrees last 16, two ADL sides made it into the quarter-finals. Great Missenden saw off Old Bradwell Utd 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw, keeper Steve Stroud the hero.

Stoke Mandeville made light work of North Bucks Premier Division side Marsh Gibbon, winning 9-0. Chris Shennan and Sean Coles with hat-tricks each.

There was plenty of drama is last weekend's ADL action.

In the Sheffield Jackman Cup there was an upset as Division Two Plough Penguins beat Division One Haddenham Utd 2-0 after extra time, Jay Teford with two goals, one a 40-yard lob.

Aylesbury FC beat Chesham Utd 4-2, going 2-0 up through Charlie Abrahams and Matt Rennie before they were pegged back but Abrahams netted again before Callum Sweeney settled the tie. They will face Steeple and Ludgershall for a place in the last eight who beat Chearsley 8-3, helped by Dave Philips (2) and Matthew Gibbs’ treble.

In the Marsworth Senior Cup Division One strugglers Tring Athletic A beat Premier Division AVTT 0-1 to reach the quarter finals, Sam Hudson netting early in the second half. AWAC are also through after Aylesbury Royals forfeited.

In the Thomas Field Shield, AWFC beat Wingrave 5-4 away, Aaron Wilkinson with the winner in extra-time.

In League action, Division One leaders Oving sit top at Christmas despite losing 1-0 at home to Aylesbury Hearts, Sina Kurdistani with another important winner.

Thame B lost 4-2 to Rivets Sports, new signing Sol Defoe with a brace off the bench.

Division Two sees Plough Penguins lead at Christmas on goal difference as their rivals keep taking points off each other. Oving Reserves are level on points having played four more games, their fifth win in a row a 2-0 win at Wendover Reserves, Jack Pennington's brace denting their rivals’ top two hopes.

AVD Warriors came from 2-0 down early on to win A 5-2 win over AVTT Reserves, while Quainton beat Wingrave Development 4-2.