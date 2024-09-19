Bucks Boxer in Liverpool Championship Title Fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bucks boxer Henry Turner travels to Liverpool on October 5th to compete against an undefeated opponent for the British and Commowealth super lightweight titles

He will fight for the British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles when he meets Oldham’s Jack Rafferty in what both expect to be a ‘gruelling twelve round battle’ on promoter Frank Warren’s show at Liverpool Arena on 5th October.

‘This is my first twelve rounder,’ said an enthusiastic and undefeated Turner. ‘It’s what every boxer wants, what I’ve worked for since I started boxing training as a slightly chubby boy of nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Five of my professional fights have been ten rounders but the twelve round fight is the ultimate. Those last two rounds will test both of us. It’s a long fight and there’s no denying it’s dangerous exchanging powerful, repeated punches for up to 36 minutes.

Bucks boxer Henry turner in action

"That’s why I intend to get a stoppage, but not before I’ve shown everyone the boxing skills I possess.’

Turner grew up in Holmer Green between Amersham and High Wycombe attending Holmer Green Senior School and still lives there with his parents. As an amateur he trained at High Wycombe ABC before moving onto Repton Boxing Club in Bethnal Green. ‘I’ve never wavered in my commitment to boxing and determination to be the best which is why I now make a round trip of 150 miles to Kent up to six times a week, twice for strength and conditioning with coach Jordan Vine in Dartford and on four days for boxing coaching with Alan Smith at the Ibox gym in Bromley.’

‘I’m the only boxer in my family. My parents have been so supportive. They were fun fair showmen all over England and I worked with them when I was an amateur boxer. It was enjoyable and exciting growing up doing that. When I turned professional, they paused the funfairs to help me succeed in the paid game. I’ve had five stoppages in my thirteen professional contests, but the highlight was beating Argentinian boxer Jorge Bermudez by second round knockout to win the WBC International Silver title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My next opponent Jack Rafferty will likely be my most challenging yet. He’s undefeated in 23 bouts and is known as ‘The Demolition Man’. We’ll be meeting in Liverpool, that almost his home turf.’

Bucks boxer Henry Turner

Turner supports teaching boxing in schools. adding: “A great idea as it teaches kids how to be respectful and disciplined hopefully reducing trouble in the streets.

“The sport has given me amazing opportunities to visit different countries to meet boxers from elsewhere and make great friendships that should last a lifetime.

"I hope that my home county will offer strong support for my imminent bout as I’m hard-working striving to do great things in professional boxing to put Buckinghamshire firmly on the boxing map.

"I’m mentally and physically in excellent shape and determined and confident I’m going to win those British and Commonwealth titles.